KiwiTech Announces Strategic Partnership with CloudSolar

KiwiTech, LLC, a technology services provider which invests in tech startups, has entered into a strategic partnership with CloudSolar, a platform that enables on demand consumer access to solar as a service, without requiring solar panel ownership or long-term commitments. As part of this alliance, KiwiTech will become a key technology partner for CloudSolar.

“We are pleased to partner with CloudSolar. Their disruptive platform allows connected & unconnected devices to match their energy use to real solar sources,” said Rakesh Gupta, CEO of KiwiTech. “The KiwiTech team is committed to leveraging emerging and developed technologies to help CloudSolar in their endeavor to make solar energy affordable, easily accessible and commercially viable.”

“90% of people in the US overwhelmingly prefer solar energy. At CloudSolar, we make it easier for people to use solar – and without owning panels or making long-term commitments,” said Paul Droege, Founder of CloudSolar. “Our technology can be embedded into all types of equipment, appliances, consumer electronics or software.”

“We’re delighted to have KiwiTech extend our team’s capabilities. KiwiTech brings strong technology competency to the table, which will certainly help us accelerate accomplishment of our mission.”

About Cloud Solar

CloudSolar enables consumers to make easy use of solar wherever electricity is used. Now consumers can select solar energy as a lifestyle choice at a minimal added cost, with a compelling and socially visible user experience delivered through connected applications and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. CloudSolar democratizes renewable energy by making solar accessible and affordable for anyone. CloudSolar is fully scalable and allows easy and instant solar consumption, anywhere on the power grid. To learn more, visit: http://www.cloudsolar.co

About KiwiTech

KiwiTech provides end-to-end digital technology solutions across a wide range of industries, including publishing, healthcare, media & entertainment, education, financial services, energy and nonprofit & government. It has quickly gained recognition as an innovator by investing in numerous early-stage startups and partnering with large enterprises. Leveraging world-class design and technology development capabilities and extensive expertise with content management and creation, KiwiTech enables companies to seamlessly add mobile to their technology stack. KiwiTech is based in Washington DC, with additional offices in New York and New Delhi. To learn more, visit: http://www.kiwitech.com