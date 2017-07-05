KiwiTech Announces Strategic Partnership with The Moves

The Moves is undoubtedly an innovative platform – one that has the potential to transform social media by taking it one step farther than it has ever gone

KiwiTech, LLC, a technology services provider which invests in tech startups, has signed a strategic partnership agreement with The Moves. The Moves is a social media platform that connects users with their friends’ experiences. KiwiTech will provide product development resources to The Moves, as part of their $100k investment at a $2 million valuation.

“The Moves is undoubtedly an innovative platform – one that has the potential to transform social media by taking it one step farther than it has ever gone,” said Rakesh Gupta, CEO of KiwiTech. “The KiwiTech team is committed to harness the power of digital technologies to help The Moves in their endeavor to make social media more personal.”

“At The Moves, we want to move our users past their passive interactions with friends on social platforms and work to facilitate active, in-person experiences,” said Chandler Malone, Founder of The Moves. “We focus on spending time with one another, in real life and creating our own stories, rather than simply spending time on smartphones.”

“Partnering with KiwiTech adds some solid ammunition in our arsenal. We look forward to leveraging KiwiTech’s cutting-edge technology and innovation competency to move social media forward.”

About The Moves

The Moves combines grassroots promotions and today’s social media platform to create the world’s first live social movement. The Moves app is designed to help users create new social experiences as opposed to other social media platforms that only facilitate passive viewing of others’ experiences. The Moves is poised to take social media to the next level by helping its users join in the action. To know more, visit: http://wearethemoves.com/

About KiwiTech

KiwiTech provides end-to-end digital technology solutions across a wide range of industries, including publishing, healthcare, media & entertainment, education, financial services, and government. It has quickly gained recognition as an innovator by investing in numerous early-stage startups and partnering with large enterprises. Leveraging world-class design and technology development capabilities and extensive expertise with content management and creation, KiwiTech enables companies to seamlessly add mobile to their technology stack. KiwiTech is based in Washington DC, with additional offices in New York and New Delhi, India. To know more, visit: http://www.kiwitech.com/