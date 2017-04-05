"I am always impressed by the hard work and dedication of our "Technology Rock Stars" for passing these difficult certification tests and creating Raving Fan Customers"

Based in North America with corporate offices in Louisville, KY, Cincinnati, OH and employees throughout the region, KiZAN Technologies LLC provides full technology lifecycle services including cloud computing, infrastructure, custom software development and support services. KiZAN works with technology and business leaders helping them to overcome challenges by unleashing technology's strategic potential to achieve business goals. KiZAN brings experience and insights across many industries that allow them to meet the unique needs of their customers.

By passing very difficult certification exams, proving quality service to their customers and pursuing a high level of excellence among their employees helped KiZAN to be the top choice among Microsoft partners.

Speaking of this great achievement, Mike Spence, Vice President of Marketing, of KiZAN Technologies LLC said: "I am always impressed by the hard work and dedication of our "Technology Rock Stars" for passing these difficult certification tests and creating Raving Fan customers."

KiZAN's focused effort to reach Gold status in so many competencies are in response to increasing demand for customers wanting to maximize the value of technology to advance business, save money and reduce risks. KiZAN works by learning the business challenges their customers are trying to overcome, and bringing years of business, industry and technology insights to advance their business.

KiZAN continues to experience impressive growth due to winning the Microsoft Heartland Partner of the Year awards, Best Places to Work awards and launching new products and services. KiZAN has many current openings for new employees and plans to continue hiring future technology Rock Stars.

For more information contact: Mike Spence 502-292-4842

About KiZAN Technologies LLC

http://www.kizan.com

KiZAN was founded in 1991 to assist corporations in the implementation of business solutions using Microsoft technologies. KiZAN was selected as Microsoft's very first Solution Provider Partner of the Year in 1995 and continues as the 2016 Microsoft Partner of the Year for the Heartland District.