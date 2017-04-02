Microsoft Welcomes KiZAN as a Skype Operations Framework Partner

KiZAN SOF Unique Offers We chose KiZAN because of their experience with Skype for Business implementations. Their knowledge and experience has gone a long way to making the Skype for Business rollout a success.

Based in North America with corporate offices in Louisville, KY, Cincinnati, OH and employees throughout the region, KiZAN Technologies LLC provides full technology lifecycle services including cloud computing, infrastructure, custom software development and support services.

The Skype Operations Framework (SOF) provides a foundation for customers and partners to accelerate success with their Skype for Business Online journey. Be it small or large organizations, SOF provides the methodology to guide customers and partners on when and how to use the included tools and assets to drive their Skype for Business migration or deployment while delivering quality and reliability. This is a major benefit for many who, in the past, had to figure out how to navigate their deployment on their own; customers and partners can now build their own delivery capabilities using the SOF delivery methodology as the foundation.

As an official Skype Operations Framework partner, Microsoft entrusts KiZAN to maximize customer value from Skype for Business investments. In receiving this acknowledgement, Microsoft has recognized that KiZAN provides unique value by understanding the technology and processes that drive adoption.

A current KiZAN Raving Fan customer, Shawn Grimes from Emmis Communications had this to say, “Skype for Business has reduced our operating costs while at the same time providing more features. It has been a great asset to our sales teams as well. Skype for Business has brought us into the 21st century with a reliable, affordable, feature-rich communication system that enables our users to stay connected anywhere. We chose KiZAN because of their experience with Skype for Business implementations. Their knowledge and experience has gone a long way to making the Skype for Business rollout a success.”

About KiZAN Technologies LLC

KiZAN was founded in 1991 to assist corporations in the implementation of business solutions using Microsoft technologies. KiZAN was selected as Microsoft's very first Solution Provider Partner of the Year in 1995 and continues as the 2016 Microsoft Partner of the Year for the Heartland District.