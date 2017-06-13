Knockaround Sunglasses Releases New Affordable Frame Style

The all-new Fast Lanes We’re excited to release the Fast Lanes. They turned out fantastic and really complement our existing sunglasses line. So far, they have been received extremely well by our customers and wholesale partners.

Knockaround Sunglasses, a San Diego-based affordable sunglasses company, is excited to announce the release of its latest frame style, the Fast Lanes. The new sunglasses style is available in nine different color combinations and features clear-cut, rectangular lenses with embedded “K” logos on a durable, form-fitting frame. The Fast Lanes are priced at $20 with polarized options available for an additional $5.

Founded by Adam “Ace” Moyer in 2005, Knockaround offers affordable, stylish and high-quality sunglasses in a wide range of color combinations and frame styles, priced at $10-$35. In addition to its more than 120 different off-the-shelf sunglasses, the company offers a “design your own” custom sunglasses shop as well as special Limited Editions released on a monthly basis.

The new Fast Lanes are the 6th addition to the company’s growing line of frame styles. For a full overview of Knockaround’s product offerings, visit Knockaround.com.

“We’re excited to release the Fast Lanes. They turned out fantastic and really complement our existing sunglasses line. So far, they have been received extremely well by our customers and wholesale partners,” said Adam Moyer, Founder and CEO of Knockaround. “In addition to the Fast Lanes, we’re looking forward to rolling out several other releases and initiatives this summer,” added Moyer.

For more information on Knockaround Sunglasses and the Fast Lanes frame style, visit Knockaround.com.

ABOUT KNOCKAROUND

Founded in 2005 and based in San Diego, Knockaround is the original, affordable Southern California sunglasses company. Centered around a sunglasses line that is both practical and stylish, Knockaround provides high quality sunglasses that won’t break the bank. Since its inception, Knockaround has grown to offer six different frame styles available in a wide range of colors, ongoing Limited Edition sunglasses and collaborations, a “build your own” custom sunglasses shop, and an extremely loyal fan base. Knockaround Sunglasses has been featured in well-known media outlets such as GQ, US Weekly, and The Today Show, and have been worn by several celebrities including Matthew McConaughey, Natalie Portman, and Snoop Dogg. For more information, visit Knockaround.com.