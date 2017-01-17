Carrie Konosky Joins Renal Cancer Task Force

Carrie Konosky We are pleased that the world’s largest charity dedicated to the eradication of death and suffering from renal cancers is represented...

Kidney Cancer Association CEO Carrie Konosky has won election to the National Cancer Institute’s Renal Cancer Task Force (RCTF). The RCTF is a part of NCI's Genitourinary Steering Committee (GUSC). The GUSC and other organ system based steering committees were formed as part of NCI's effort to enhance its clinical trials enterprise.

The GUSC, with assistance from its task forces, makes recommendations concerning genitourinary treatment trials. The RCTF, under the guidance of Co-Chairs, Dr. Janice Dutcher, Dr. Michael Jewett and Dr. Sabina Signoretti discusses cancer clinical trial concepts and provides recommendations to the GUSC during its subsequent evaluation of these concepts.

Task forces also facilitate collaborations, reduce redundant development of similar concepts, and provide input to investigators early in the development of trials. In addition, the RCTF will has the opportunity to organize Clinical Trials Planning Meetings and other agenda setting activities. The disease-based clinical steering committee structure was recommended by the Clinical Trials Working Group (CTWG). This working group was established in January of 2004 by the NCI Director and provided recommendations on the restructuring of the clinical trials enterprise supported by NCI. One of the initiatives was to establish a network of clinical steering committees to address, design, and prioritize phase 3 trials that leverage Cooperative Group, SPORE, and Cancer Center structures and involves the broad oncology community.

Ms. Konosky earned both her undergraduate and MBA degrees from Penn State University. Before assuming the title of CEO in 2016, she served as the charity’s Vice President for Development and Public Affairs, a post Ms. Konosky held for nearly a decade. The Kidney Cancer Association serves 90,000 people in more than 100 nations from offices in Southwest Florida.

“We are pleased that the world’s largest charity dedicated to the eradication of death and suffering from renal cancers is represented on this Task Force,” Konosky said.