Kwingle, the free app for quick and productive conversations, has launched Kwingle IDs for iOS. Kwingle IDs are five-character codes that can be used to make and receive calls. Instead of having to hand out your phone number, you can create unique Kwingle IDs for certain individuals or groups of people: casual business contacts, website visitors, salespeople, contractors, or buyers on eBay and craigslist. This way, when your phone rings, you know why someone is calling even if you don’t know who they are. Kwingle IDs can be created, turned on or off, and deleted at any time, which gives you complete control over who can contact you and when.

The introduction of Kwingle IDs builds on Kwingle’s unique calling platform that enables callers to add a subject line and a firm time commitment to their calls (1-15 minutes). When recipients receive a call, they see this information before they even answer. During the call, Kwingle gives each person visible and tactile notifications about how much time is left in the call. When the time is up, Kwingle automatically ends the call so no one gets trapped in a conversation that is longer than expected.

“Think about all the people you connect with only occasionally on Facebook, Twitter, craigslist, Tinder, LinkedIn, or other places,” said Markus Reinmund, CEO of Kwingle. “Sometimes it’d be great to talk, but you don’t want to share your real phone number—and neither do they. With Kwingle, people can have quick and productive conversations with anyone, and now with Kwingle IDs, you get enhanced caller ID and privacy control.”

The Kwingle team has over fifteen years of experience with telephony, software development, and consumer experience. Kwingle has been in development for one and a half years, and the company has raised a seed round of funding.

– Download Kwingle on iOS: https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1137617262

– Learn more about Kwingle: http://www.kwingle.com

About Kwingle

Kwingle is a free app for quick, productive conversations. With Kwingle, you know why people are calling and how long a call will be (1-15 minutes). Kwingle shows the caller and recipient how much talk time is left, and politely ends the call so you don't have to.