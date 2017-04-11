...neighbors helping neighbors is what we’re all about here, and I can’t think of any circumstances more life-altering than the death of a child.

Mlynarek Insurance Agencies unveils the latest campaign in their celebrated ‘Agents of Change’ movement benefitting the families and businesses of Lake Orion, MI. The newest initiative supports The Compassionate Friends (TCF), a nonprofit organization that has been providing support to bereaved families after the death of a child for 40 years. Readers who would like to make donations to this worthy cause may visit https://www.crowdrise.com/showing-compassion-toward-families-experiencing-loss.

TCF’s vision statement, 'That everyone who needs us will find us and everyone who finds us will be helped’ is carried through almost 700 chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Guam. Whether it is a family who has had a child (of any age) die, or friends reaching out to help those who have, TCF provides friendship, understanding and hope to those going through the grieving process. Time has proven that in caring and sharing comes healing, and those who have gone through this singular experience need exactly that.

“Supporting local families going through difficult circumstances is exactly why we created our community involvement program,” said Kevin Mlynarek, owner of Mlynarek Insurance Agencies. “After all, neighbors helping neighbors is what we’re all about here, and I can’t think of any circumstances more life-altering than the death of a child.”

From their two offices in Lake Orion, the Mlynarek team is hard at work promoting the initiative through social media channels and an email and text message outreach campaign. They have also dedicated a full page of their vibrant community magazine, Our Hometown, to feature all the details. Current and archived issues of the monthly publication, which is delivered to thousands of households in surrounding areas, may be enjoyed at http://www.mlynarekinsuranceagencies.com/Our-Hometown-Magazine_39.

The agency has made it simple for one and all to throw support behind The Compassionate Friends by pledging to donate $10 to the cause for every person referred to them for a quotation, with no purchase necessary. Readers who wish to have Mlynarek Insurance make a donation on their behalf may submit recommendations of friends and family members for no-obligation quotes here.

Mlynarek Insurance Agencies has made an ongoing commitment to positively impact the communities it serves by vigorously seeking out and supporting local worthy causes as part of the celebrated ‘Agents of Change’ movement. Concerned community members are invited to submit ideas of groups, families or individuals in need of a helping hand to be considered for future initiatives at http://www.mlynarekinsuranceagencies.com/Submit-A-Community-Cause-Idea_54. To keep tabs on what’s happening in the community, readers are encouraged to visit and bookmark http://www.mlynarekinsuranceagencies.com/community-cause for future reference.

About Mlynarek Insurance Agencies

A full-service, award-winning, family owned and operated insurance and financial services firm serving families and businesses from offices in Lake Orion, Kevin Mlynarek and his team of caring professionals have one simple mission: to provide the finest insurance and financial products in the industry while delivering consistently superior service. Their focus is on helping families to protect the things which are most important to them (their families, homes, businesses, cars and more) while developing strategies to achieve long-term financial goals. Their dedicated agents may be reached by calling 248-393-1300. More information on the agency may be found at http://www.mlynarekinsuranceagencies.com/