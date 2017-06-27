Laramar Opens New Los Angeles Office for Local by Laramar Portfolio

In 2015, Laramar rolled out the Local platform in Los Angeles, Chicago, and Denver with the goal of investing and managing smaller properties in desirable urban neighborhoods. These neighborhoods, such as Koreatown, West Hollywood, and Echo Park, are attractive to young, professional millennials based on the proximity to downtown businesses, diverse transportation options, popular restaurants, and numerous entertainment venues. These neighborhoods also provide limited opportunities for new development due to high density and strict zoning regulations. Given the success of these initial investments, the Local by Laramar brand has expanded to new markets such as Minneapolis, Tampa and the San Francisco Bay Area.

“By investing in these smaller properties, we are able to renovate the common areas and individual apartments and provide an enhanced living experience in these desirable LA neighborhoods”, says Pierre Melhado, Director of Operations for Local portfolio in southern California. “We are also striving to bring a new level of service to these buildings, with new technologies and resident services.” The LA Local portfolio now includes 48 properties with over 1000 units spread across the hottest neighborhoods in Los Angeles.

The new LA Local office, located in East Hollywood on Melrose Avenue, offers a unique overall design and is a lively reflection of the Local brand’s key attributes of community, customer service, quality and neighborhood living. The new office has a beautiful exterior boasting of a mural of a butterfly with the quote ‘I am a reflection of the community.’ This awe-inspiring mural was painted by Mastermind Murals, a local muralist team who has an impressive background in oversized wall art. The quote and butterfly are a representation of what LA Local is doing within LA communities; growing, beautifying and creating a new environment for tenants to call home.

In addition to its attractive exterior, the new LA Local office has a similar mural inside of the lobby. The rest of the space has been created in a way that represents the identity of LA Local. Highlighting the significance of the company’s new office and its design, the Marketing Manager of LA Local, Kailey Magder stated, “this office is a reflection of who LA Local is and where we want to go as a team and as a company. The details throughout the space all tell a story and come together as a cohesive, effective environment where our team can now work in sync.”

To find out more about LA Local, please visit http://mylocalapt.com/

About Laramar: The Laramar Group, founded in 1989, with corporate offices in Chicago, Denver, and Los Angeles, is a national real estate investment and management company with more than 600 employees acreoss the U.S. With an established strategy of pursing value-add investments in multi-family real estate on a national basis, The Laramar Group and its predecessor company have invested roughly $3 billion throughout the United States and currently owns and/or manages in excess of 12,000 units and over 1m square feet of retail assets. For each of its own investments, The Laramar Group oversees of renovation programs – from concept to construction – and property management. For more information, please visit http://www.laramargroup.com.