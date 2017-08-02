Redbourne Wheels- the Bashford in Gunmetal w/ Mirror Cut Face All Redbourne wheels are hub-centric, designed to fit snugly over the Rover’s hub, for a velvety smooth ride and optimized load handling. Additionally, they accommodate redeployment of OE tire pressure monitoring systems, lugs and LR logo center caps

Redbourne Wheels, purveyor of aftermarket alloy wheels engineered specifically for Land Rover and Range Rover SUVs, has introduced both a fresh, new website, at http://www.Redbournewheels.com, and a stunning new wheel design, designated Bashford, which can be viewed at http://www.redbournewheels.com/land-rover-wheels/Bashford-range-rover-wheels.php .

Redbourne’s new Bashford Land Rover wheels is an elegant, five forked spoke cast monoblock wheel. It projects a sophisticated and composed look with its distinctive inner bevels rebounding inwards towards the center and gives a unique sporty look, perfectly in keeping with the Land Rover character. Like all Redbourne wheels, now with many new and upcoming designs and multiple different finish variations, the Bashford Range Rover wheels are engineered to carry the heavy loads encountered in both highway and off road driving. In fact, each Bashford cast one-piece alloy wheels has a rated load carrying capacity of 2300 lbs, nearly five tons for a set of four.

Bashford wheels are offered in two sizes, including an OE equivalent 20x9.5 and an upsized 22x10, which facilitates the fitment of high performance low profile tires. Wheel offsets have been specified to ensure compatibility with oversized Brembo brakes common to Land Rover vehicles.

“Land Rovers and Range Rovers are especially muscular vehicles, the nexus of style and strength, and their owners tend to embrace these qualities," observed Redbourne Wheel president Terence Scheckter. “Redbourne Wheels has responded with a selection of wheels designed to exceed their expectations,” he added.

"All Redbourne wheels are hub-centric, designed to fit snugly over the Rover’s hub, for a velvety smooth ride and optimized load handling. Additionally, they accommodate redeployment of OE tire pressure monitoring systems, lugs and LR logo center caps, " said Scheckter. Bashford wheels are offered in three distinctive finishes that emphasize the design’s powerful lines: gloss gunmetal, matte black and sterling silver with a mirror cut face. Each finish is exceptionally durable, for long lasting good looks.

Those looking for Land Rover rims or Range Rover rims can see how Bashford wheels will look on their vehicle by visiting the newly relaunched website. The new site features a “Wheel Configurator” that enables shoppers to pull up an image on their year, model and color Land Rover or Range Rover and “try on” each of the Redbourne models and finishes which can be found at http://www.redbournewheels.com/land-rover-wheels-configurator/. Additionally, the new website enables users to sort through the Redbourne product line by vehicle, wheel size, construction methodology, style, design or finish.

The Fitment Guide at http://fitment.redbournewheels.com/ enables owners to identify each model and size that is a precisely compatible match for their year and model. Wheel descriptions provide a full technical summary for each wheel.

In the website’s “Explore Redbourne” section at http://www.redbournewheels.com/explore/, the Technology and Company pages permit prospective customers to learn more about the factors that make Redbourne an industry leader in the production of aftermarket wheels for Land Rovers and Range Rovers. Useful dealer locator tools are on the website, searchable by zip code, by country outside the United States or by calling 1-888-766-7775. The dealer section enables users to get a quote from a Redbourne dealer and enables dealers to access the company’s Brea, California warehouse inventory to determine availability and to place orders. Orders received by 4pm ET are shipped the same business day.