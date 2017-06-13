LaowaiCareer.com Announces Partnership with ChinaJob

Yuri Khlystov - Co-Founder & CEO @LaowaiCareer With over 140,000 job-seekers a month and growing, Laowaicareer.com is changing how Chinese companies handle their overseas recruitment, with staggering results.

Foreign recruitment has just got a lot easier for companies in China, as government-backed platform chinajob.com has entered a partnership with leading recruitment site laowaicareer.com. The expected synergies created by the partnership are expected to lead to cost-savings and improved service for Chinese firms looking to hire professionals from outside the country.

For many job applicants, the process of applying for a job abroad can be daunting, but Laowaicareer.com makes the whole application as simple as possible. Job hunters can upload their resume and create a professional profile within minutes, then read tips on how to prepare for their new life in China. Behind-the-scenes, the site’s algorithms matches the candidate with companies needing someone with the same skills and experience.

The partnership is not just limited to online recruitment, with Laowaicareer also providing its expertise to help organize job fairs. It is also looking for more partnerships with universities and jobs portal sites so that it can help grow both the quantity and quality of job applicants for Chinese companies. Laowaicareer.com also brings the latest recruitment systems to the partnership.

Laowaicareer.com Co-Founder and CEO, Yuri Khlystov, says, “Our job matching system makes it easy for companies to find their ideal applicant. We designed it with the demands of Chinese companies in mind, and understand what they are looking for. They’ve been very satisfied with the applicants we’ve matched them with.” He also told us about the site’s ‘pyramid structured’ management system which makes the hiring process even more efficient for companies, as they can delegate recruitment tasks with ease.

For companies without a specialist HR department, Laowaicareer.com can lend a helping hand. In fact, years of experience in dealing with cross-cultural recruitment means that many companies choose Laowaicareer’s HR expertise even when they have HR officers of their own. Laowaicareer.com also knows how to find top-quality applicants, and distribute vacancies in places like LinkedIn, Indeed, CareerJet and Facebook, so that the job adverts are seen by the professional and skilled applicants that their clients want to hire. Its LinkedIn group alone has over 50,000 active members.

Chinajob.com has been operating since 1998 and is sponsored by the State Administration of Foreign Experts Affairs.

Laowaicareer.com is the leading English-language jobsite for foreigners in China. It has made recruitment simple and effective for both companies and jobseekers. For more information about laowaicareer.com, please get in touch using the contact details.