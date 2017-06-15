Our Community Program is all about neighbors helping neighbors, and I can’t think of a better way to do that than to provide resources so the Community Center can continue to transform lives right here at home.

Duterte Insurance Group has announced the latest beneficiary of their thriving community involvement program serving the families and businesses of Laredo and surrounding areas. The new campaign fundraises for Holding Institute Community Center, a local nonprofit organization whose mission is building communities and restoring hope. Readers who would like to offer a helping hand may visit https://www.crowdrise.com/building-communities-restoring-hope.

Located in downtown Laredo, the Holding Institute Community Center has deep roots serving the educational needs of the community for well over 100 years. In collaboration with other community partners, today they provide a wide variety of educational initiatives such as GED classes, college and vocational guidance, life skills, citizenship, peer tutoring and more. They also work to strengthen the community with physical, behavioral, spiritual, social and cultural programs, including community gardens, nursing, nutrition and preventative health care. Always responding to the needs of the community, the Holding Institute Community Center encourages people toward health and wellness, empowers them to take advantage of their rich educational and vocational opportunities and partners with them to strengthen their own communities.

“We’re very excited to partner with Holding Institute Community Center,” said Keefe Duterte, owner of Duterte Insurance Group. “Our Community Program is all about neighbors helping neighbors, and I can’t think of a better way to do that than to provide resources so the Community Center can continue to transform lives right here at home.”

The agency has pledged to donate $10 to Holding Institute Community Center for each and every referral they receive for an insurance quotation for the duration of the campaign, making it simple for compassionate community members to help without reaching into their own pockets to do so. Readers may have donations made on their behalf by recommending friends and family for no-obligation quotations through http://www.bestinsurancelaredo.com/Building-Communities-Restoring-Hope_31_community_cause.

In the meantime, the caring team at Duterte Insurance has mobilized to vigorously promote the initiative through a variety of channels, including spotlighting Holding Institute Community Center in this month’s issue of their magazine. Our Hometown is a dynamic print and digital community publication which is delivered to thousands of households every month. Current and past issues may be viewed by clicking http://www.bestinsurancelaredo.com/Our-Hometown-Magazine_41.

The agency’s innovative community enrichment program assists a new local organization, family or individual every two months. Ideas for future campaigns may be submitted at http://www.bestinsurancelaredo.com/Add-Community-Cause_45. To keep tabs on past and future causes, readers are encouraged to bookmark http://www.bestinsurancelaredo.com/community-cause.

