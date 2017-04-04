Domestic violence is the scourge of any healthy community, and we want to take positive action to help local women and children who are living in unsafe situations. We hope everyone will join us in supporting the crucial mission of Case de Misericordia.

Duterte Insurance Group, an insurance and financial services provider serving the families and businesses of Laredo, has announced the latest beneficiary of their thriving community involvement program. The new campaign fundraises in support of Casa de Misericordia on behalf of local women and children who have survived domestic abuse. Donations to this worthy cause are now being accepted here.

For almost 20 years, Casa de Misericordia has been working toward the empowerment of women and children victimized by domestic violence in the community, as well as for the accountability of the perpetrator. Operating out of the belief that women can reclaim their lives if given consistent, long-term support, they offer more than just 24-hour emergency shelter, food and clothing. The compassionate staff and volunteers also provide comprehensive information and referral services, counseling and support groups, advocacy and intervention services, and assistance in the development of plans for lifelong safety and brighter tomorrows.

Said Keefe Duterte, owner of Duterte Insurance Group, “Domestic violence is the scourge of any healthy community, and we want to take positive action to help local women and children who are living in unsafe situations. We hope everyone will join us in supporting the crucial mission of Case de Misericordia.”

The team at Duterte Insurance Group has mobilized to vigorously promote the initiative through a variety of channels, including shining a spotlight on the cause in this month’s issue of their community magazine. Our Hometown is a dynamic print and digital publication which is delivered to thousands of households in and around Laredo every month. Current and past issues may be enjoyed at http://www.bestinsurancelaredo.com/Our-Hometown-Magazine_41.

The agency is so passionate about their community cause that they have pledged to donate $10 to Casa de Misericordia for each and every referral they receive for an insurance quote for the duration of the campaign, making it so simple for caring donors to get involved. Readers wishing to pitch in and have the agency make a donation in their name may recommend friends and family for no-obligation quotations at http://www.bestinsurancelaredo.com/A-Place-to-be-Heard-a-Place-to-be-Helped_30_community_cause.

Duterte Insurance has made an ongoing commitment to positively impact the communities it serves by vigorously seeking out and supporting local worthy causes as part of their celebrated ‘Agents of Change’ movement. To stay in the loop on what’s happening in the community by keeping tabs on past and future causes, readers are encouraged to bookmark http://www.bestinsurancelaredo.com/community-cause. To submit ideas for future campaigns, readers may visit http://www.bestinsurancelaredo.com/Add-Community-Cause_45.

