Duterte Insurance Group has unveiled the latest charity campaign in their thriving community involvement program. Down Moms of Laredo is a nonprofit organization striving to raise awareness of Down syndrome and provide resources to help local families celebrate and improve the lives of their children. Readers who would like to support this worthy cause may make a donation here.

Down Moms of Laredo is a nonprofit organization created by three mothers who each had a child with Down syndrome and saw a need in the community for understanding and support. Committed to promoting awareness and inclusion, their mission is to better equip and benefit the lives those with Down syndrome, and their families, through public awareness, education, support and advocacy. An estimated 5,300 children are born with Down syndrome in the U.S. each year. Down Moms seeks to build a global understanding of the beauty of Down syndrome, where all individuals are embraced and given limitless opportunities to reach their full potential.

“Supporting grassroots causes such as Down Moms is exactly why we created our community enrichment program,” said Keefe Duterte, principal of Duterte Insurance Group. “These three women took their love for their children and created a nonprofit to help other families. That’s inspiring, and we want to help however possible.”

The agency has made it easy for the community to throw support behind Down Moms by pledging to donate $10 to the cause for every person recommended for a no-obligation insurance quotation. Readers who wish to rally family and friends in a common worthy cause may have Duterte Insurance make a donation on their behalf by submitting recommendations here.

The Duterte team is actively promoting the initiative by creating visibility through social media channels and an email and text message outreach campaign. They have also dedicated a full page of their dynamic community magazine, Our Hometown, to feature all the details. Current and archived issues of the publication, which is delivered to thousands of households in Laredo surrounding areas every month, may be enjoyed and shared with others at http://www.bestinsurancelaredo.com/Our-Hometown-Magazine_41.

Readers interested in keeping tabs on new ways to support the local community may bookmark http://www.bestinsurancelaredo.com/community-cause and share the page with other concerned community members. To submit information on groups, families or individuals in need of a helping hand to be considered for future initiatives, please visit http://www.bestinsurancelaredo.com/Add-Community-Cause_45.

