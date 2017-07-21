Making this list, year after year, proves that PrideStaff's business model works

PrideStaff, a national, franchised staffing organization, is pleased to announce that they were ranked number seventy-seven on Staffing Industry Analysts' 2017 Largest Staffing Firms in the United States.

PrideStaff is one of 144 firms that has elevated their business to the top of the staffing industry in terms of revenue and growth. Each of these elite organizations generated over $100 million in U.S. staffing revenue in 2016, the criterion for making this year's Largest Staffing Firms list. Combined, these companies created $80 billion in revenue, illustrating the continued health of the staffing industry.

"Once again, we are proud to be named one of the largest U.S. staffing firms by Staffing Industry Analysts," said PrideStaff Founder and CEO George Rogers. "We've opened several new offices across the country over the past year, and we currently have 75 franchise and company-owned locations – an amazing accomplishment in such a highly competitive industry."

"Making this list, year after year, proves that PrideStaff's business model works," continued Rogers. "By consistently delivering exceptional experiences, and focusing on what clients and candidates value most, we will continue to fuel profitable growth for years to come."

This honor is just one of many PrideStaff has received in 2017. Earlier this year, they earned one of Inavero's Best of Staffing® Client and Talent Diamond Awards, after winning the Best of Staffing Client and Talent Awards the last five years in a row for providing superior service to their clients and job seekers. As the only nationwide, commercial staffing firm in the U.S. and Canada with over $100 million in annual revenue to earn the Diamond Award designation four consecutive years, they are part of a truly elite group of staffing companies.

About PrideStaff

PrideStaff was founded in the 1970s as 100 percent company-owned units and began staffing franchising in 1995. They operate over 74 offices in North America to serve over 5,000 clients. With over 40 years in the staffing business, headquartered in Fresno, CA, PrideStaff offers the resources and expertise of a national firm with the spirit, dedication and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. PrideStaff is the only nationwide, commercial staffing firm in the U.S. and Canada with over $100 million in annual revenue to earn Inavero’s prestigious Best of Staffing Diamond Award four years in a row highlighting exceptional client and talent service quality.

