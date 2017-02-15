Larson Electronics releases an 18 Watt Low Voltage LED Lamp

The LED18W-PAR36 from Larson Electronics is an LED light bulb that serves as a PAR36 LED upgrade from standard halogen lights. Utilizing only 18 watts and designed to operate on 10-30 volts DC, this lamp provides higher efficiency than traditional halogen lamps and is a direct fit replacement. Rated for outdoor use, this bulb can withstand the harshest of weather conditions and will provide optimal light for long periods of time. The housing of this unit incorporates large cooling ribs for optimized heat dissipation for the six, three-watt LED’s. The LEDs are protected by a polycarbonate lens.

Combined with a pure white color output, this bulb is ideal for upgrading lights on vehicles, forklifts, trains, and other utility vehicles that operate on low voltage DC. This lamp has an acceptable operating temperature range of -20°C to +60°C and an operational life of 30,000 hours. The solid state design makes it resistant to the effects of impacts and vibrations and provides added durability to withstand conditions that would cause an incandescent bulb to fail.

“This new LED lamp is ideal for upgrading standard halogen lights on units that operate on low voltage,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics. “This lamp provides additional safety measures and time savings, given the low heat production and energy consumption.”

