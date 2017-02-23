Larson Electronics Releases a 50mW Red Pedestrian Safety Laser Light Similar to forklift safety lights, this product will add an additional level of safety to the industrial environments by warning pedestrians of nearby crane operations Past News Releases RSS Larson Electronics Releases...

Larson Electronics Releases a 60...

Larson Electronics Releases an...

The LZRWL-CRN-RED-50MW red crane laser from Larson Electronics produces 50mW of a high-visibility line of red light that projects on the ground. This light operates on 12 volts DC, has a low amp draw, and offers a 30,000 hour service life. This crane warning laser light is a powerful laser pointer equipped with a special optic that allows it to project a line of light instead of just a single dot. It is mounted to the arm of a crane and projects a 120° angle line or a 45° angle line onto the floor of the work area where the crane is in operation.

The laser is weatherproof, sealed against intrusion by dust and dirt and very ruggedly constructed to withstand the most demanding environments, conditions, and applications. The housing for this unit is industrial grade and rugged enough for heavy duty crane use and provides a safety indicator for pedestrians nearby. This unit features an adjustable U-bracket with a predrilled mounting thru-hole. The thru-hole bolt mounting design allows operators to rotate the bracket after mounting to accommodate any angle. This innovative mounting design allows this crane warning laser to be an extremely versatile addition to workplace safety.

“Similar to forklift safety lights, this product will add an additional level of safety to the industrial environments by warning pedestrians of nearby crane operations,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics. “This light is capable of projecting a red line fifty feet in length on the ground when mounted at a height of fifty feet.”

Larson Electronics carries an extensive line of LED light towers, portable power distributions, explosion proof lights for hazardous locations, portable work lights and industrial grade LED area lights. You can view Larson Electronics’ entire line of lighting by visiting them on the web at Larsonelectronics.com. You can also call 1-800-369-6671 to learn more about their products or call 1-214-616-6180 for international inquiries.