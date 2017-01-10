The BLWP-60LED-36 LED blasting light from Larson Electronics produces a wide flood beam without the high heat, fragile construction, or high energy costs of incandescent lighting. The light assembly consists of six, 10 watt LEDs paired with high purity optics to produce a wide light distribution overpowering that of a 500 watt quartz flood light. This light is constructed of three angled boards that help provide a wider spread. Instead of the light shining forward, the center board is concentrated to go straight out while the boards on the side are 45° offset. The LED lamp assembly is protected by a shatterproof polycarbonate lens which is secured to the housing with a waterproof seal. This LED wall pack is designed to withstand demanding conditions and is waterproof, vapor proof and built to resist the damaging effects of an outdoor environment.

Mounting hardware for this blasting light consists of a stainless steel coated bracket with a 200lb grip magnetic base with stainless steel screws to provide secure mounting and resistance to rust and corrosion. The mounting assembly provides 360° rotation and 180° of up and down tilt to allow the user to position the unit as desired once mounted. This unit is designed to operate with voltages ranging from 110V AV to 277V AC and is shipped with 36 feet of cord terminated with an optional industrial grade cord cap. The BLWP-60LED-36 provides an efficient and highly durable alternative to standard quartz and halogen blasting lights that produce a longer reaching beam while consuming only a fraction of the power.

“Featuring LED technology, this blasting light requires no warm up time and can be cycled on and off without any reduction in lamp life,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics. “This LED blasting light includes an optional glare shield that can be removed when no longer needed.”

