The Larson Electronics’ LEDL-33W high intensity LED light is constructed with a 33 watt LED that produces 3,300 lumens of intense light. It is combined with a high output reflector to produce a narrow 10° spread spot beam approximately 1,000’ long. This spotlight operates on 10 or 30 volts DC and is equipped with a ground and power wire for connection to a power supply.

This LED light is built for durability and versatility, with a low profile design, low power requirements, and versatile mounting options within an impact resistant housing. The lamp and reflector assembly is protected by a polycarbonate lens that is sealed against water and dust to provide an IP67 rating and weatherproof protection.

This unit is sealed against intrusion by dust and dirt and very ruggedly constructed to withstand the most demanding environments, conditions and applications. As well as unparalleled heat control, this spotlight offers IP67 rated construction that is designed to withstand extreme environmental and operating conditions. These units can withstand rapid temperature changes of -40 degrees Celsius to 80 degrees Celsius.

“The beam on this ultra-compact LED spotlight is very effective to the far end of its reach at 1,000 feet,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics. “With its compact housing and sleek appearance, this spot light will look great on any boat.”

