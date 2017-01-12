Larson Electronics Releases a New Magnetic Mounting Plate for Ford Model Trucks

Larson Electronics, a leading industrial lighting company, has announced the release of a mounting plate for the new 2017 Ford F250-F550 super duty trucks providing the capability of mounting magnetic base lights to the new aluminum bodies.

This plate gives operators the capability to use magnetic base lights on the aluminum body and eliminates the need of having to drill holes to mount other lights as well.

The GMP-FSD-2017 magnetic mounting plate from Larson Electronics is compatible with the 2017 Ford™ F-250-F550 super duty pickup trucks. This unit is manufactured in Texas with a durable aluminum frame and a stainless steel mounting plate surface. The magnetic mounting plate is installed to the rear cab lights and includes a rubber gasket for weatherproof sealing. The aluminum body is powder coated in an optional black, white, or grey finish and provides corrosion resistance. Two rubber bushings attached to the aluminum frame protects the roof’s surface from scratches and other damage that could be caused from vibrations.

“Larson’s new mounting plate was designed for Golight Spotlights, but is ideal for all types of lights with a magnetic base and is compatible with the 2011 Super Duty pickup trucks by Ford,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics. “This plate gives operators the capability to use magnetic base lights on the aluminum body and eliminates the need of having to drill holes to mount other lights as well.”

Larson Electronics carries an extensive line of LED light towers, portable power distributions, explosion proof lights for hazardous locations, portable work lights and industrial grade LED area lights. You can view Larson Electronics’ entire catalog of products by visiting them on the web at Larsonelectronics.com. You can also call 1-800-369-6671 to learn more about their products or call 1-214-616-6180 for international inquiries.

