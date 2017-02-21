The SPLT-.53K-LM30-6XWP500-TLR7 portable solar powered tower features two solar panels, a solar charging station, battery bank, and a manual crank up mast mounted to a seven-foot trailer with outriggers. This system delivers 120 volts for illuminating the included 50 watt LED light fixtures mounted atop the manual crank mast. The three-stage steel mast is designed to allow operators to quickly and safely deploy the LED light fixtures. The mast can be extended 30 feet above the trailer floor for maximum coverage and collapsed to 13 ½ feet. The light tower is elevated to its full height by a 1,000-lb rated hand winch fitted with 3/16” galvanized steel cable. This unit is capable of generating a total maximum output of 0.53 KW. The panels are mounted to a frame angled at 45 degrees for optimized light intake. All of the electrical components are encapsulated in a NEMA 3R job box that is bolted to the trailer.

This solar light plant is equipped with six of Larson’s LEDWP-500 high output LED light fixtures. Each fixture consists of four 12.5 watt LEDs housed within a waterproof aluminum housing that is powder coated for added durability and resistance to corrosion. The LED assembly is protected by a shatterproof polycarbonate lens which is secured to the housing with a waterproof seal. The seven by seven-foot single axle trailer provides a stable platform for the steel mast and mounted equipment. The two-wheel trailer is equipped with a 3,500-lb axle and leaf springs with 15” trailer tires. A standard two-inch ball coupling, two standard safety chains, and a seven-pin flat trailer plug allows for easy hookup and towing. Four outriggers mounted to the corners of the trailer allow operators to level the trailer and provide stability during deployment.

“This new solar powered mast is fully solar and requires no fuel to operate,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics. “Equipping the unit with energy efficient LED lights, gives operators a lighting solution that will outlast the runtime of traditional metal halide units.”

Larson Electronics carries an extensive line of LED light towers, portable distribution systems, explosion proof lights, portable work lights and industrial grade LED area lights. You can view Larson Electronics’ entire line of lighting products by visiting them on the web at http://www.larsonelectronics.com. You can also call 1-800-369-6671 to learn more or call 1-903-498-3363 for international inquiries.