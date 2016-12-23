Larson Electronics Releases 50 Foot Temporary Construction Sting Light Set

Larson Electronics, a leader in the industrial and commercial lighting industry, continues its commitment to providing high grade lighting equipment to specialty markets with the release of a 50 foot sting light set equipped with ceramic sockets.

Vapor Proof Temporary String Light Set



Kemp, Texas (PRWEB)

The VPLMSL-10-5FT-12.3-GL-NL-NP temporary construction string light set from Larson Electronics incorporates ten hand lamps, each equipped with a ceramic socket capable of accepting a LED, incandescent, or compact fluorescent lamp up to 100 watts. This string light set includes ten polycarbonate globes with metal globe guards for added protection. The globe guard enclosure provides protection for the enclosed bulb and also features a hook that allows operators to hang the task lights overhead. Five feet of 12/3 SOOW cable is stretched between each droplight, while three feet of cord terminates at each end. This unit is designed for temporary illumination and daisy chain connections across the job site.

Larson Electronics carries an extensive line of explosion proof LED lights, LED work lights, light towers, intrinsically safe lights, portable work lights and industrial grade LED area lights. You can view Larson Electronics’ entire line of industrial grade lighting by visiting them on the web at LarsonElectronics.com. You can also call 1-800-369-6671 to learn more about all of Larson Electronics’ lighting products or call 1-214-616-6180 for international inquiries.

Media

