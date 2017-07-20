Latitude 33 Aviation's large aircraft fleet includes new light, mid, and super-mid size jets. “We strive to provide the absolute best of what the private aviation industry has to offer. This award demonstrates Latitude 33 Aviation’s ongoing commitment to being an outstanding community and industry partner.”

Latitude 33 Aviation, a private jet charter, executive jet management, and aircraft sales/acquisitions company headquartered at McClellan-Palomar Airport in Southern California, received the Friendly Flyer Award for achieving outstanding compliance with the Van Nuys Airport’s Fly Friendly Program for calendar year 2016.

The voluntary Fly Friendly/Quiet Departure Program for jet aircraft was established in 1994 to address the community’s concerns regarding jet aircraft noise in neighboring areas. The annual “Friendly Flyer” Award program was established in 2012 to acknowledge those operators who complied with all noise abatement policies and procedures and achieved the highest level of success in adhering to the Fly Friendly/Quiet Departure Program.

The award winners were determined using the following criteria:

1. At least 60 southbound jet departures during 2016

2. 99% or greater compliance with the no early turn and the Quiet Jet Departure Programs

3. No violations of noise ordinances:



Noise abatement and curfew regulation

Non-Addition rule

Noisier Jet phase-out

“We congratulate each of our award recipients for their continued efforts to be responsible neighbors,” said Cynthia Guidry, Deputy Executive Director of Planning and Development at Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA). Michael Giesbrecht, Director of Marketing and Business Development for Latitude 33 Aviation, adds, “We strive to provide the absolute best of what the private aviation industry has to offer. This award demonstrates Latitude 33 Aviation’s ongoing commitment to being an outstanding community and industry partner.”

As one of the few private jet operators in the country to have received the Argus Platinum safety rating, Latitude 33 Aviation has aircraft available for private jet charter based in Van Nuys as well as Hawthorne, Orange County, Long Beach, San Diego, and Fresno, California.

This year’s winners were recognized at a luncheon at the Airtel Plaza Hotel in Van Nuys. Van Nuys Airport is dedicated to noncommercial air travel, committed to being a good neighbor, and continues to require stricter standards for voluntary noise abatement measures.

Founded in 2006, Latitude 33 Aviation manages the largest and newest fleet of light jets in the United States. Private jet charter aircraft are located at airports in Carlsbad, Van Nuys, Hawthorne, Orange County, Long Beach, Fresno, CA; Scottsdale, AZ; and Nashville, TN. Latitude 33 emphasizes a 99.96 percent flight completion rate for 30,200 flights over 11 years.

