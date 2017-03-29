Laura Geritz, CEO We believe being an active manager with a ‘go-anywhere’ approach allows us to find the best investment opportunities, wherever they may be.

Rondure Global Advisors, the firm recently founded by former Wasatch portfolio manager Laura Geritz in collaboration with Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, announced the planned launch of two mutual funds on May 1, 2017. The Rondure New World Fund and Rondure Overseas Fund will be managed by Laura Geritz, (CFA, MA), Founder & CEO of Rondure Global Advisors, along with her team. The Funds will focus on high quality, “core” equities with a long-term view.

The Rondure New World Fund is an unconstrained, index agnostic, total return portfolio designed to identify high quality, core businesses tied to the world’s least developed economies or markets. The Fund will invest primarily in equity securities in emerging and frontier markets, or in companies having significant exposure to developing countries. See the Prospectus for additional fund detail.

The Rondure Overseas Fund is an unconstrained, index-agnostic, total return portfolio investing in the world’s developed economies or markets outside the United States. The Fund will invest in what it believes to be the best equity investments available without regard to benchmark weightings in regions, countries or industries. See the Prospectus for additional fund detail.

Ms. Geritz’s investment philosophy is based on finding high quality, “core” companies which can provide sustainable returns over a long-term investment horizon. The investment process begins with extensive screening, followed by bottom-up research and rigorous company due diligence. Ms. Geritz describes the opportunity this way: “We are different. We are the anti-index. We believe being an active manager with a ‘go-anywhere’ approach allows us to find the best investment opportunities, wherever they may be. We seek to invest in great companies at good prices and good companies at great prices.” Ms. Geritz sees the trend towards passive, index-mirroring investment strategies as an opportunity to have high active share in her portfolios. “Given the strength of the US market since the Great Financial Crisis, it’s easy to look globally and see more attractive valuations abroad, and the move towards passive investing provides increased value in active managers familiar with these markets I’m enthusiastic about launching these Funds this spring,” commented Ms. Geritz.

The Rondure Funds will be available beginning May 1st for direct investment at http://www.RondureGlobal.com. Rondure Global Advisors is seeking broad distribution for the new funds. For questions on availability through a specific distribution platform, please contact your investment representative at that intermediary (or contact Eric Huefner at Grandeur Peak Global Advisors).

Please visit http://www.rondureglobal.com to learn more about the firm, the investment team, and to read the CEO letter and latest travel journal. Ms. Geritz provides her insights into the culture and investment opportunities around the world in her engaging “free verse” journal entries.

Ms. Geritz is a 20-year industry veteran who was the founding portfolio manager of the Wasatch Frontier Emerging Small Countries Fund and a former lead portfolio manager of the Wasatch Emerging Markets Small Cap Fund and the Wasatch International Opportunities Fund. Rondure Global Advisors was founded by Ms. Geritz in late 2016 in partnership with Grandeur Peak Global Advisors. Rondure and Grandeur Peak share an office in Salt Lake City and collaboratively leverage the knowledge and skill of the two research teams.

For more information, please contact Laura Geritz (lgeritz(at)rondureglobal.com) or Eric Huefner (ehuefner(at)grandeurpeakglobal.com).

About Rondure Global Advisors™:

Rondure Global Advisor takes a bottom-up approach to equity investing using disciplined global screening, rigorous company due diligence, and close attention to valuation to find what we believe to be the best investment opportunities around the world. Our investment philosophy is centered on very high quality companies that we believe can provide sustainable returns. Rondure Global Advisor, LLC is a woman-owned investment adviser headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah and registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940

About Grandeur Peak Global Advisors®:

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors is comprised of a highly seasoned and collaborative research team taking a bottom-up approach to investing using disciplined global screening, rigorous company due diligence, and close attention to valuation to find what we believe to be the best investment opportunities around the world. Our bias is towards micro to mid-cap companies because we believe we can find faster growth among these firms, and often at better valuations due to the lack of analyst coverage. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC is an employee-owned investment adviser headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah and registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940.

