Noto Insurance Advisors has revealed the latest campaign in their celebrated ‘Agents of Change’ community enrichment movement benefitting the people of Lawrenceville and the greater Trenton area. The newest initiative supports EASEL Animal Rescue League by sponsoring a year’s supply of food and medicine for six precious dogs currently being sheltered. Donations to this worthy cause may now be made at https://www.crowdrise.com/donate/project/saving-pups-with-easel/notoinsuranceadvisors/?widget=true.

EASEL is a nonprofit organization on a grassroots mission to end the killing of unwanted animals in Mercer County. A circle of dedicated volunteers rescue, foster and care for homeless dogs, cats and horses until permanent loving homes can be found. They also provide shelter, obedience training and plenty of tender loving care. Human-animal bonds are strong and EASEL’s vision is a community environment of respect for animals which provides a safe and nurturing habitat for all. Just $100 provides one dog or cat with enough food and medicine for an entire year. Noto Insurance’s goal is to sponsor six adorable dogs currently residing with EASEL: Capone, Jimmy, Meatball, Moose, Scottie and The Dude.

“These six beautiful pups are being sheltered right here in Mercer County,” said Peter Zangrilli, Personal Financial Representative and newest member of Noto Insurance Advisors. “One of the reasons I decided to join the Noto Advisors team is because they’re so invested in helping those in need on a local level. And surely any community may be judged by the kindness and care shown to its most vulnerable members – our domesticated animals. We hope everyone rallies to aid us in our sponsorship and help fund EASEL’s mission of humanity.”

The caring Noto team is busy mobilizing support for EASEL through a vibrant social media and email awareness campaign, while featuring cute photos of the dogs they’re sponsoring on their website. The team has also spotlighted the initiative in their monthly community magazine, which is delivered to thousands of households in and around Lawrenceville and the Trenton metro area every month. Helping customers and friends to ‘live well and thrive,’ the electronic version of current and archived issues of Our Hometown may be enjoyed at http://www.notoinsuranceadvisors.com/Our-Hometown-Magazine_39.

Passionately committed to strengthening their community, Noto Insurance Advisors has pledged to donate $10 to the initiative for each and every referral they receive for an insurance quote for the duration of the campaign. Readers who would like to have a donation made on their behalf to help feed Capone, Jimmy, Meatball, Moose, Scottie and The Dude may recommend friends and family members for no-obligation quotations at http://www.notoinsuranceadvisors.com/Saving-Pups--With-EASEL_30_community_cause.

Noto Insurance has made an ongoing commitment to positively impact the communities they serve by vigorously seeking out and supporting a new local worthy cause every two months. They invite concerned community members to suggest ideas for future campaigns by visiting http://www.notoinsuranceadvisors.com/Add-Community-Cause_59. To keep tabs on past and future Community Causes, readers may bookmark http://www.notoinsuranceadvisors.com/community-cause.

About Noto Insurance Advisors

The team at Noto Insurance Advisors is committed to offering the best insurance and financial services in the industry. In addition to providing clients with top-notch protection, coverage, and advice, Noto Insurance Advisors actively assists the local community by investing time and resources into charity campaigns directed at improving the quality of life of residents throughout New Jersey. More information on the agency may be found at http://www.notoinsuranceadvisors.com/. A caring expert may be reached by calling 609-895-8450.