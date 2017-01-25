Metcalf & Associates, a leadership development and management consulting firm, recommends Voice America radio series “Innovative Leaders Driving Thriving Organization.” Partnering with The International Leadership Association (ILA), Maureen Metcalf, CEO interviewed ten global thought leaders during their 2016 global conference who shared unique leadership perspectives and academic research.

The ten-part series, along with other global leaders is archived on Voice America website, is available on the Metcalf & Associates thought leadership page. Expert advice and unique insight can be heard from the following top leading experts among others:



Cynthia Cherrey, ILA CEO

Ron Heifetz, founder of the Center for Public Leadership and King Hussein bin Talal Senior Lecturer in Public Leadership at Harvard Kennedy School

Barbara Kellerman, renowned Harvard Leadership Professor and ILA lifetime Achievement Winner

George Papandreou – Former Prime Minister of Greece

Mike Hardy, CMG OBE FRSA, Executive Director of the Centre for Trust, Peace and Social Relations at Coventry University

Juana Bordas, founding President of the National Hispana Leadership Institute and author of the best-selling book Salsa, Soul and Spirit: Leadership for a Multi-Cultural Age

Steve Terrell, co-author of the Innovative Leadership Workbook for Global Leaders talks about developing global leaders.

Rattan D’Souza, Managing Partner, Inrica Group

“In an era where business is conducted across global boarders, it is important for leaders and their organizations to understand the global landscape to position their organizations for success,” said Metcalf & Associates CEO, Maureen Metcalf.

This interview series is already being adopted by academic and corporate leadership programs to expose students to leading thinkers from across the globe. And, the shows are accompanied by blog posts that build on and support the radio content.

Metcalf is also the author of the award winning Innovative Leadership book series, focusing on helping leaders innovate how they lead. These workbooks and online development programs are ideal for those who wish to increase their effectiveness and growth both professionally and personally. This book series includes the award winning Innovative Leadership Workbook for Global Leaders.

Metcalf & Associates, Inc., is a leadership development and management consulting firm that uses an integrative approach to help leaders and their organizations innovate how they lead and how they operate, helping them thrive in a rapidly changing environment. CEO Maureen Metcalf is an acclaimed thought leader who has developed, tested and implemented emerging models that dramatically improve leaders and contribute to organizational success.