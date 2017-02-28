As President and Chief Operating Officer, Sayre’s role is to help leverage Metcalf’s extensive libraries of leadership research, content, publications and experiences to create a scalable business model for its leadership development and organizational transformation businesses. Sayre is also the organizational transformation practice lead for Metcalf.

Sayre’s leadership style, experience and success exemplifies many of the emerging leadership paradigms detailed in Maureen Metcalf’s award-winning Innovative Leadership book series, as well as in Sowcik, Andenoro, McNutt and Murphy’s Leadership 2050 book, both cornerstones of Metcalf’s leadership development practice. His experiences and leadership expertise will be used to supplement Metcalf’s leadership development engagements.

“There is a growing need for C-level leadership development, mentoring and even the gap-filling of leadership skills and/or personnel, from highly experienced C-level leaders providing real-world leadership insights and expert advice. Mike is that person and the right person to lead our company’s go-to-market strategies and execution, working closely with our clients to develop the capabilities and capacities to help them improve and grow their businesses,” said Maureen Metcalf, Founder & CEO of Metcalf & Associates. “I have great confidence in his tremendous business acumen and wide range of experience, and I’m certain that he will be a valuable asset to this company.”

Sayre recently published an eight part blog series focusing on his leadership role as a newly minted CEO. The series, called At “C” level, is a dynamic outlook of the qualities, responsibilities and core values that leaders need to succeed in facing a wide-range of complex business challenges. It is a fantastic preview of what new leaders, longtime leaders and aspiring leaders can expect in terms of the breadth of experience Sayre brings to the Metcalf organizational transformation practice.

Sayre has a proven track record of leading major transformations in early start-ups to $2B publicly-held companies, in cybersecurity and educational software, ecommerce payments and electronics manufacturing services, as well as more traditional manufacturing companies.

About Metcalf & Associates

Metcalf & Associates, Inc, is a leadership development and management consulting firm that uses an integrative approach to help leaders and their organizations innovate how they lead and how they operate, helping them thrive in a rapidly changing environment. CEO Maureen Metcalf is an acclaimed thought leader who has developed, tested and implemented emerging models that dramatically improve leaders and contribute to organizational success. Visit http://www.innovativeleadershipfieldbook.com to find out more about Metcalf & Associates and all the workbooks in the series.