John Tedesco The CEO role has shifted dramatically over time during our rapid growth and I wanted to pass the baton to someone with scaling in their DNA. I'm thrilled that our top candidate ended up being one of our very own. – Clay Collins

Today Leadpages cofounder Clay Collins announced the promotion of John Tedesco from Chief Operating Officer to Chief Executive Officer. Effective August 1, Tedesco will succeed Collins at the helm of the company behind industry-leading landing page platform Leadpages and marketing automation platform Drip.

Tedesco’s appointment concludes a search kicked off by Collins himself, who will transition into the role of board chairman. "I’ve loved leading Leadpages, but the CEO role has shifted dramatically over time during our rapid growth and I wanted to pass the baton to someone with scaling in their DNA," said Collins. "I'm thrilled that our top candidate ended up being one of our very own; there is simply nobody better for the job.”

"From the minute John joined the company he has raised the level of performance," said Chris Olsen, a board member and Drive Capital cofounder. "He kept raising his hand to take on more responsibility, and everything he touched turned into success. John built a great relationship with Clay and the board, and when Clay and [cofounder] Tracy Simmons recommended John for the CEO job it was an easy decision."

Seth Levine, a board member and Foundry Group cofounder, agreed: "John's extensive background leading and growing businesses along with his in-depth knowledge of Leadpages — our customers, employees and products — positions him perfectly to lead this next chapter of our growth."

Since it was founded in 2013, Leadpages has followed a steep growth trajectory. In 2015, it raised $27 million in Series B funding, led by Drive Capital, Foundry Group, and Arthur Ventures. Last year, the company acquired and rapidly expanded the Drip platform, increasing its annual and monthly recurring revenue by 200% since the acquisition. Together, Leadpages and Drip are responsible for approximately $25 million in annual recurring revenue.

"We're pursuing a massive market opportunity, backed by investors with long-term vision and one of the best teams anywhere," said Tedesco. "I'm excited to build upon the strong foundation Clay has created as we empower more businesses to convert customers through automated, personalized marketing."

Tedesco joined Leadpages in 2015 with a deep portfolio of experience building and scaling high-growth, venture-backed tech companies. Previously the Chief Operating Officer of SportsEngine, he has also founded three successive software companies across the U.S. and Canada. Tedesco is highly active in the Twin Cities tech community as a mentor, investor and board director.

About Leadpages

Leadpages builds software that helps digital marketers develop and grow relationships with their customers. With Leadpages, businesses of all sizes capture leads and make sales via landing pages and other digital marketing tools. With Drip, they convert and retain their customers using intuitive email marketing automation. Founded in 2013, Leadpages is a two-time Inc. 500 company, and is backed by the Foundry Group, Drive Capital and Arthur Ventures. For more information, visit Leadpages.net and Drip.co.