LearnCore, a leading training and coaching software for sales and customer facing teams, doubled down on their mobile strategy by launching a native Android application. Teams can now improve their knowledge and skills on any mobile device with the addition of Android. The app provides users with mobile access to training courses, certifications, video coaching, and downloadable content for offline access.

Developing the Android app was one of LearnCore’s top priorities for 2017 according to LearnCore’s Chief Technology Officer, Paul Ray, “We prioritized the Android app because more companies are shifting to remote workplaces and globally dispersed teams, and there’s a growing need for programs that engage and train employees anywhere.” In fact, Bersin by Deloitte’s, HR Technology Disruptions for 2017, predicts the growing shift to mobile technology will disrupt the industry and provide an opportunity to vendors who embrace mobile.

Similar to LearnCore’s existing iPhone and Salesforce app, the Android app meets the training needs of mobile employees by delivering multiple forms of educational content including video, PowerPoint presentations, PDFs, screenshots and others. Additionally, on-the-go employees can collaborate directly through the app by viewing practice videos and messaging approaches by other users, and provide feedback.

Furthermore, the Android app will deliver more learning and training opportunities to LearnCore’s international clients since the Android operating system secured 88% of global market share in Q3 of 2016 per Strategy Analytics. “The release of our Android app brings the power of LearnCore where it is convenient for our users,” says Vishal Shah, CEO of LearnCore, “given the global presence of our clients and the popularity of Android devices, it was a natural extension of our technology.”

About LearnCore

LearnCore is a leading training and coaching platform for sales and customer success teams. Companies use LearnCore to ensure their teams are certified and up to speed as the company, products and messaging continuously change. LearnCore's approach combines knowledge and skills through content, quizzing, and virtual role-playing for practice, coaching and socializing best practices. More at http://www.learncore.com.