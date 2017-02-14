Traveler on Discover Corps volunteer tour to Cuba Politics aside, it is our mission to promote cross cultural understanding. We believe it makes the world a safer place.

San Diego-based tour company, Discover Corps, will launch four new tours to Cuba this coming weekend at the Los Angeles Travel & Adventure Show. Discover Corps, known for its international volunteer vacations and cultural travel packages, has seen a spike in the number of bookings to Cuba. Because of this, they are launching four new legal trips to Cuba focusing on arts, culture, nature, and volunteering.

New Legal Cuba Small Group Tours



Havana Weekend Getaway - four day overview of culture and life in Havana.

Building Bridges – eight day family-friendly volunteer vacation promoting community development in Havana.

Celebration of Arts & Culture – eight day cultural immersion visiting Havana, Trinidad, and Cienfuegos.

Preserving Natures’ Wonders - weeklong exploration of Viñales Valley, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and other natural wonders.

Cloud of Political Uncertainty

All trips qualify as people-to-people programs, and are therefore permitted under current State Department regulations. However during the recent Presidential campaign then-candidate Donald Trump said that he would “reverse” Obama’s policy unless Cuba “meets our demands”. Vice President Pence has gone even further: “Let me make you a promise,” he said to a crowd in Miami before the election, “when Donald Trump is president of the United States, we will repeal Obama’s executive orders on Cuba.”

Nevertheless, Discover Corps intends to proceed regardless of the looming specter that legal travel will shut down.

“We believe that authentic interaction between the Cuban people and American travelers will build bridges of understanding between our nations – and this is fundamentally a good thing. Our travelers tell us that our trips helped them gain deeper insight into Cuba than what they have ever seen on television,” said Discover Corps’ Founder, Andrew Motiwalla. “We guarantee to all of our clients that in the event the Trump Administration ends legal travel to Cuba, we will refund 100% of all monies paid.”

The Nation’s Largest Travel Show

Discover Corps selected The Los Angeles Travel & Adventure Show to unveil their new trips because it is the largest travel show in the United States. The show is on February 18th and 19th and features celebrity travel industry speakers such as Andrew Zimmern, Rick Steves, Pauline Frommer, and Peter Greenberg. Discover Corps will be raffling off one free roundtrip air ticket from Los Angeles to Havana.

About Discover Corps

Discover Corps is a socially conscious travel company that specializes in cultural immersion and volunteer vacations. In addition to tours to Cuba, family travel is one of the company's fastest-growing segments. The company operates programs in 16 countries throughout Africa, Asia, Australia, and Latin America.