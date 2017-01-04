Leopard Solutions Acquires AttorneyPeople

Leopard Solutions www.leopardsolutions.com - The Most Accurate, In-depth and Up-to-Date Legal Search Data Solutions This acquisition will produce the most extensive and diverse database of its kind in the industry. Past News Releases RSS New Job App for Legal Recruiters...

Leopard Solutions (http://www.leopardsolutions.com) and RingLead announced they have entered into a definitive agreement under which Leopard Solutions acquires all of RingLead’s legal data product, AttorneyPeople.com. AttorneyPeople will be integrated into the existing Leopard Solutions platform, adding the legal contact search engine’s large-scale database of more than 260,000 attorneys from over 6,400 law firms nationwide to Leopard’s extensive database.

AttorneyPeople’s parent company, RingLead, is a market leader in data quality, lead optimization and a trusted partner of Fortune 500 companies and small businesses across the globe. They are committed to creating feature-rich, easy-to-use platforms to improve lead quality allowing sales and marketing professionals to operate more effectively. Under the arrangement RingLead will be an important partner and minority investor in the combined company.

With the acquisition of AttorneyPeople.com, Leopard Solutions - already the leading provider of the most accurate, in-depth, and up-to-date legal search data in the industry - will provide broader, deeper data solutions benefitting the combined group of subscribers. Additionally, the acquisition includes RingLead licensing, which will facilitate a faster expansion of the Leopard Solutions product line and soon include both in-house and international data.

Laura Leopard, CEO and founder of Leopard Solutions says, “This acquisition will produce the most extensive and diverse database of its kind in the industry. We are excited to begin this new chapter of growth and product development for Leopard Solutions. 2017 will be a tremendous year as we bring new products to our clients and a larger vision of what we can accomplish together.”

Concurrently with the transaction, Jeroen Plink was appointed Chairman of Leopard Solutions. Plink has been an advisor to Leopard Solutions and has now formally joined the company. He is an entrepreneur in the legal (tech) and information area who works with a large number of companies as advisor and investor. Plink is a former Clifford Chance attorney whose last official role was CEO of Practical Law US which he built from the ground up until its acquisition by Thomson Reuters.

Says Plink: “I am very excited to join founders Laura Leopard and MaryEllen Cozza at Leopard Solutions. The team has built a tremendous company and I am honored to join them. Not only is Leopard a long-standing player in the legal recruiting market but it offers so much opportunity to grow in the legal market and beyond the legal vertical.”

About Leopard Solutions

Leopard Solutions was established in 2002 to deliver current, high-quality and cost-effective candidate and law firm research solutions. The company has grown into the most recognized and trusted legal data provider in the United States among legal recruiters, attorneys, law firms, corporations, and law schools. Designed to fulfill a wide variety of intelligence needs - from job search to recruitment to competitive intelligence for attorneys, corporations and law firms - Leopard’s strategic data solutions are continuously aggregated and human-vetted to provide the most accurate, in-depth and real-time insight into thousands of the top law firms and attorneys throughout the United States and globally. For information and to request a free trial, visit http://www.leopardsolutions.com or call (800) 718-8553.