Kansas City Legal Startup LexLaunch Announces Next Growth Phase

We have rebuilt the distribution platform to reflect aggressive growth.

LexLaunch.Com, the innovative offering that provides economical, personal legal solutions for small business needs, announced today that it is expanding its growth strategy. The company, which prides itself on providing customized small business setup and legal advice through personal consultations, will partner with digital marketing consultancy Diffactory to increase exposure and reach across Kansas and Missouri.

“We are thrilled to partner with Diffactory for this next phase in our growth,” says owner and CEO of LexLaunch.Com, Tim Denker. “Their passion for growing small businesses and their proven record of success make them the perfect fit for LexLaunch. We are excited to be able to work alongside their team.”

Much more than just an online document-download legal service, LexLaunch provides personalized consultations to address individual needs for clients looking to set up an LLC—at a fraction of traditional legal services. LexLaunch.Com attorneys are skilled at addressing state laws affecting successful legal setup and protection. LexLaunch.Com has been serving local small business owners from their Lee’s Summit headquarters since 2014. After experiencing consistent growth during their first three years of business, LexLaunch.Com is committed to extending their local reach to provide even more new businesses with the opportunity for a secure legal foundation.

Kevin Oldham, CEO of Diffactory, had this to say, “We are delighted with our partnership with LexLaunch and look forward to helping them grow their business. There is a synergy between our two brands that we feel will result in a profitable relationship for both of us. We have rebuilt their distribution platform to reflect their growth, and customers can enjoy an upgraded web experience as of January 26th.”

To learn more about the company, expansion plans, or to view an array of services, contact Tim Denker at 1.816.434.6610, tdenker(at)denkerlawfirm(dot)com, or visit the website at http://www.LexLaunch.com.

About LexLaunch.Com

LexLaunch.Com provides professional, ethical and cost-effective legal services to small business clients. Every case is handled as if representing a close friend or family member. They have a proven record of providing superior service and satisfactory resolutions to clients’ needs. LexLaunch.com upholds the values of exceptional customer care and ethical practice, offering the right documents, personal legal consultation, and affordable prices.

About Diffactory

Diffactory is a digital marketing and growth consultancy for remarkable companies who want more customers. Unlike other marketing companies, Diffactory focus exclusively on businesses operating e-commerce, franchise or subscription business models. They are Shopify expert accredited and are based in Lee’s Summit, MO.