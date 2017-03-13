Lexli Introduces A-Firm-Ative Anti-Aging Peptide Serum

Lexli introduces the newest addition to its line of aloe-based skin care products: A-Firm-Ative Anti-Aging Peptide Serum. With the addition of A-Firm-Ative, Lexli is now able to provide customers with a comprehensive anti-aging regimen that delivers outstanding improvements in skin aesthetics and health.

Lexli International, provider of the premier line of aloe-based skin care, today introduces a new weapon in the fight against aging skin: A-Firm-Ative Anti-Aging Peptide Serum. This potent formulation features Lexli’s signature base of moisturizing pharmaceutical-grade aloe vera in combination with vitamins and an advanced peptide blend that has been clinically proven to improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, especially in the forehead area and crow’s feet.

“With the addition of A-Firm-Ative, Lexli is now able to provide customers with a comprehensive anti-aging regimen that delivers outstanding improvements in skin aesthetics and health,” said Dr. Ahmed Abdullah, Lexli founder and lead product formulator. “A-Firm-Ative has been in development for several years as our team worked to create a truly impressive anti-aging solution. Given the benefits that A-Firm-Ative delivers, we are confident that this product will soon become a customer favorite.”

The results of A-Firm-Ative were put to the test in a recent six-week consumer trial. Participants were overwhelmingly impressed with the immediate hydration offered by A-Firm-Ative. Within three to four weeks of use, participants largely reported improvements in skin texture and firmness, with fine lines and wrinkles becoming increasingly minimized as the trial progressed. Peptides encourage the skin’s natural process of collagen formation; therefore, optimal results from A-Firm-Ative are apparent after several months of use. A-Firm-Ative is recommended for daily use after skin cleansing and before the application of moisturizer.

A-Firm-Ative Anti-Aging Peptide Serum is available in a 1-ounce pump bottle and retails for $62. The product can be purchased online at https://www.lexli.com and via select licensed skin care professionals. For more information about A-Firm-Ative Anti-Aging Peptide Serum, visit http://www.lexli.com/a-firm-ative/ or call (877) 893-3417.

About Lexli:

Founded in 1996 by Dr. Ahmed Abdullah, a board-certified plastic surgeon and noted aloe researcher, Lexli is the premier line of aloe-based skin care products. Featuring a full-range of advanced solutions for daily skin maintenance, as well as treatments to address acne, the signs of aging, and other skin concerns, Lexli has helped countless individuals achieve their most beautiful skin.

Lexli products are available online at https://www.lexli.com and sold by licensed skin care professionals throughout the United States and in select countries worldwide.

For more information go to Lexli.com or Facebook.com/LexliSkinCare.

