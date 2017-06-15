Lexli International Introduces Esthetician Scholarship Program

As a skin care brand that is sold through estheticians, we believe it is vital that we support those pursuing a career in the field . . .

Lexli International, the premier line of aloe vera skin care, is proud to announce a new scholarship program, intended to support those currently training for a career in the esthetics industry. Through the Lexli Esthetic Scholarship program, two $1,000 awards will be granted annually – one in August and another in February – to individuals who demonstrate both a passion for skin care and the talent to be a leader in the field.

“The esthetic industry continues to experience impressive growth as consumers discover the essential role that skin care professionals play in helping them achieve skin that is beautiful and healthy,” said Dr. Ahmed Abdullah, founder and lead product formulator at Lexli Skin Care. “As a skin care brand that is sold through estheticians, we believe it is vital that we support those pursuing a career in the field and are, therefore, excited to introduce this scholarship program.”

Lexli is accepting applications through August 15 for the first Lexli Esthetic Scholarship. To be eligible, applicants must have completed at least one graded cycle in an esthetic program at an accredited esthetic or cosmetology school. To apply, students must submit a custom YouTube video that answers one of the following questions: 1) Why do you want to be an esthetician 2) Why is proper skin care essential or 3) What is your vision for the future of esthetics. Additionally, applicants must complete the scholarship application and submit a letter of recommendation. Full scholarship details and the application form can be found at http://www.lexli.com/scholarship/.

In addition to the $1,000 scholarship, which may be applied to tuition and/or education-related expenses, the recipient will also receive a Lexli Professional Introduction Kit, valued at more than $500, which includes Lexli products and collateral materials.

About Lexli:

Founded in 1996 by Dr. Ahmed Abdullah, a board-certified plastic surgeon and noted aloe researcher, Lexli is the premier line of aloe vera skin care products. The company offers a full-range of advanced solutions for daily skin maintenance, specific skin concerns and the signs of aging, including AloeGlyC®, the advanced facial glycolic acid exfoliator; Lightening Lift, a unique aloe vera face mask; and the Acne Kit, one of the most potent and comprehensive acne treatments available over-the-counter.

Lexli products are sold by licensed skin care professionals throughout the United States and in select countries worldwide, as well as online at the Lexli website.

For more information visit Lexli.com, Facebook or Twitter.