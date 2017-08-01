As pediatric speech therapists, we have the opportunity to set children up for a lifetime of success in the areas of speech and communication, which makes this line of work very rewarding. Past News Releases RSS Maven Publishing Partners with...

Lil’ Chit-Chat, a private speech therapy clinic in Southern California, announced recently that they are looking to expand their staff and hire additional Speech Language Pathologists and Speech Language Pathology Assistants (SLPA) to work in the areas of Temecula, Murrieta, Menifee, and Canyon Lake, California. Both part-time and full-time opportunities are available, and the clinic is looking to fill available positions by the end of the summer due to their expanding number of clients in the southwest Riverside County area.

The boutique speech therapy clinic, which also has an office in the South Bay area of Southern California, focuses on one-on-one speech therapy services for children. Whenever possible, therapists include family members and caregivers in the therapy sessions, and most therapy sessions are conducted in the homes of their clients. Great care is taken to match the skills and training of their speech therapists with the needs of their clients to achieve the best outcomes.

Lil’ Chit-Chat is looking for certified and licensed speech language pathologists and SLPAs to join their team who are experienced working with children as young as 18 months of age in a play-based therapy model.

Sabrina Conway, founder of Lil’ Chit-Chat and a licensed Speech Language Pathologist herself, had this to say about hiring additional therapists, “It’s always a challenge to find the right people when you decide to expand your staff. We want speech therapists who are not only skilled at providing speech therapy services, but who are also passionate about what they do and have a love for children.”

Conway continued, “As pediatric speech therapists, we have the opportunity to set children up for a lifetime of success in the areas of speech and communication, which makes this line of work very rewarding. We take our work seriously, but we also make sure to incorporate “fun” into our therapy sessions to help keep our young clients motivated and encouraged to reach their goals.”

The speech therapists and SLPAs at Lil’ Chit-Chat have come from a variety of backgrounds, having worked in schools, hospitals, and other private speech therapy clinics. SLPAs will work under the direct supervision of Lil’ Chit-Chat founder, Sabrina Conway. For more information, or to submit a resume to Lil’ Chit-Chat, visit http://lilchitchat.com/careers/.

About Lil’ Chit-Chat Speech & Language Therapy Inc.

Lil’ Chit-Chat Speech & Language Therapy Inc. is a boutique private practice clinic that provides high-quality speech and language services to children. They are a trusted industry leader offering office-based, home-based, and online speech-language therapy services throughout the South Bay community and the Menifee, Canyon Lake, and Temecula areas of Riverside County. Learn more about Lil’ Chit-Chat by visiting their website at http://lilchitchat.com/.