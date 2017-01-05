Lilt Launches Language Service Provider Partner Program

Lilt - An Interactive, Adaptive Translation Platform The newly announced LSP Partner program is available to small and large LSPs who are interested in going beyond the limitations of traditional desktop translation tools

Lilt - an interactive, adaptive machine translation platform - has announced significant growth with new enterprises and language services providers (LSP), as well as a new LSP Partner program that allows LSPs to try Lilt for a limited-time discounted rate. Founded in 2015 by John DeNero and Spence Green, Lilt enables the availability of high-quality translation by massively increasing the efficiency of the translation supply chain.

The newly announced LSP Partner program is available to small and large LSPs who are interested in going beyond the limitations of traditional desktop translation tools and want to adopt a fully online machine-assisted language platform. The LSP Partner Program seeks to continue to support the feature roadmap of Lilt by providing LSPs with a limited-time discounted access to platform, along with unlimited support and training. LSPs have the opportunity to explore and implement Lilt’s award-winning technology, while providing Lilt with valuable feedback on the product. LSP Partners have already been reporting significant gains in translation efficiency, giving them a competitive advantage.

“We pride ourselves on being a young, modern and agile translation company, fit for today’s rapidly evolving Enterprise,” said Charles Lesperance, CEO of OXO Translations. “The ability to bid for - and win - large scale projects with Lilt as our language platform has been a game changer for us. Our most recent Lilt project had some of our team translating over 7,000 words per day. Our customers are elated, and so are we.”

Lilt has also been drawing the attention of many progressive companies such as The Hudson Bay Company, Matrix Communications and Concorde Group. One of the features of the machine assistance platform includes an innovative take on combining machine translation, translation memories, and termbases. Conventionally, these were three isolated sources of information that had to be merged together manually, with the added complexity of training and retraining engines. Lilt combines all three sources automatically, and finally makes machine translation usable for the $40 billion language industry. These customers are benefiting from revolutionary machine translation technology developed at Stanford and UC-Berkeley.

Even the smallest, distributed companies are able to compete effectively with the largest, well-financed organizations, now that benefit is being brought to all members of the translation supply chain - large and small.

“Machine translation is entering the language industry in the form of post-editing, which has two historical problems: it’s difficult to price, and the majority of translators dislike the user experience,” says Spence Green, CEO of Lilt. “Lilt goes beyond post-editing with an interactive translation interface powered by the first interactive, adaptive machine translation system. The platform also provides real-time data about the translation process that enables businesses to price more effectively.”

Enterprises, LSPs, and translators can try Lilt for free at lilt.com.

