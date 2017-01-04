Product Update: The Cove Collection Adds Another Model

Linear Cove Fire Pit The Linear Cove 1242 Fire Pit model was added after overwhelming popularity of the three Cove Fire Bowls.

As the leader in the outdoor living industry, The Outdoor GreatRoom Company™ (OGC) is pleased to announce the release of the newest addition to the Cove Collection, the Linear Cove 1242 Fire Pit.

This fire pit features a modern Matte Black color coated Stainless Steel Crystal Fire™ burner set inside a Natural Grey Supercast concrete. The fire pit is UL listed for safety and made in the USA.

The Linear Cove 1242 Fire Pit model was added after overwhelming popularity of the three Cove Fire Bowls. The collection will be on display at the International Builder’s Show in Orlando, FL, January 10-12, 2017, at booth #S2844.

FEATURES:



12x42" Black color coated Stainless steel linear burner inside Supercast concrete base surround

Contemporary raw concrete finish is unique to each fire bowl, common attributes include pitting and color density variation

Includes clear fire glass

Optional Tumbled Lava Rock and Glass Wind Guard sold separately

UL Listed. Made in USA.

ABOUT THE OUTDOOR GREATROOM COMPANY

The Outdoor GreatRoom Company™ manufactures innovative, upscale products with design appeal for indoor and outdoor living spaces. Products include gas fire pits and gas fire tables, pergolas, outdoor kitchen islands, outdoor gas fireplaces, indoor electric fireplaces, outdoor patio furniture, custom, and commercial products. Visit http://www.outdoorrooms.com for more information.