Linfield College Introduces New Online Sustainability Certificate

"Our sustainability program is designed to be completed in less than two years. The courses are entirely online, and unlike other programs, no undergraduate degree or prerequisite courses are required." - Laura Brener, Director

Linfield College Online and Continuing Education is offering a new online sustainability certificate program beginning this spring. The college is currently accepting enrollment applications and classes start February 13.

Linfield is one of a handful of colleges to offer an online sustainability certificate. The certificate enables students with the necessary knowledge and skills to advance sustainability practices and objectives in businesses large and small, public sector institutions and non-profit organizations. It provides an understanding of sustainability's social, ecological and economic imperatives. It also focuses on practices in waste reduction, renewable energy, alternative transportation, green architecture and landscape design.

"Linfield's certificate programs are for adults who want to compete for the high-demand, well-paying jobs that aim to hire well-educated workers," said Laura Brener, director of Linfield’s College Online and Continuing Education program. "Our sustainability program is designed to be completed in less than two years. The courses are entirely online, and unlike other programs, no undergraduate degree or prerequisite courses are required."

Employment opportunities that may be available for those earning a sustainability certificate are director of facilities, energy manager, sustainability coordinator, sustainability analyst, farm manager and sustainability outreach specialist.

The Online and Continuing Education Program enables students to fit their educational pursuits around current daily schedules. Linfield has been offering online courses for more than 10 years. The program provides students with library and research assistance, IT troubleshooting of computer problems, tutoring services and a personal faculty advisor through graduation. The Linfield Online and Continuing Education program also offers continuing education courses that are designed to enhance the possibility of career advancement through students' increased knowledge and experience. Students can apply for federal loans and grants. However, no scholarships are currently available.

For more information on Linfield's certificate of sustainability, prospective students can visit http://www.linfield.edu/dce, call 503-883-2213, or visit 900 SE Baker St., McMinnville, Ore. 97128-6808.

Accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities, Linfield College offers a broad range of online courses. The Online and Continuing Education Program enables individuals to earn certificates and degrees away from campus. Each student is provided with tools to pursue studies at home, and are assisted by faculty and staff members committed to advancement regardless of age, nationality, background or academic history.