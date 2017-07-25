We built Linqia Performance Platform to analyze billions of data points across five years of performance-guaranteed campaigns and use those insights to predict how influencers will perform against a brand’s specific goals.

Linqia, a leader in performance content marketing technology, today announced the release of Linqia Performance Platform, a new platform built to transform influencer marketing from a public relations tactic into a scalable media channel.

Influencer marketing has traditionally been viewed as a way for communications professionals to increase awareness and drive engagement around a brand, which is why 78% of marketers cite determining ROI as their top influencer marketing challenge this year.

Linqia Performance Platform uses machine learning to analyze influencer content, determine brand affinity, and identify patterns that can predict an influencer’s success based on the brand’s goals. As a result, Linqia customers can rely on a self-learning platform that makes influencer marketing at scale effective and brand-safe for the first time. In initial programs run through the platform, Linqia drove 51% more engagement over the course of four flights through its AI-driven insights and optimizations compared to single flight campaigns.

“Many platforms today claim to use AI. And while this may be true, it’s important to understand how that AI is being applied,” says Jonathan Pollack, Linqia’s VP of Product. “At Linqia, we use AI for more than simple data processing or categorizing an influencers ‘personality type.’ We built Linqia Performance Platform to analyze billions of data points across five years of performance-guaranteed campaigns and use those insights to predict how influencers will perform against a brand’s specific goals.”

“The scale and complexity of this problem is the biggest problem that’s ever been solved in the media landscape,” said Nader Alizadeh, co-founder and CEO for Linqia. “There are 2 billion monthly active users on Facebook, 700 million on Instagram, 328 million on Twitter, 255 million on Snapchat and millions of blogs. Every touchpoint is a potential authentic impression for a brand. The only way to approach this ecosystem is to treat it as a big data problem.”

Linqia customers can also now reach specific demographic and geographic segments across the U.S. and target influencer audiences by age, ethnicity, location, education level, and annual income.

“The impact of creativity in influencer marketing is often subjective. Relevance means different things to different people,” said Maria Sipka, co-founder and chief evangelist for Linqia. "In order to truly connect with the hearts and minds of consumers, brands need to be nuanced enough in their communications to reach micro-segments of the population with variations of their brand message during a time when they are receptive. This requires more than an impactful media buy. It requires a smarter content strategy.”

Linqia Performance Platform also serves as a social content platform, providing Marketers with a content-audience blueprint to use in paid social, or any programmatic channel, that is guaranteed to perform better than untested content. To streamline this process, the platform features a central interface where marketers can store and manage all of their Linqia influencer content for easy repurposing, driving greater ROI from their paid, owned, and earned media.

CPG company Good Foods reduced its Facebook CPE by 3X and doubled its Instagram engagement rate by using Linqia influencer content instead of brand-created content in their paid social programs. Hiland Dairy drove 2.8X more engagement on average from its paid Twitter ads by using a similar strategy.

Additional Linqia Performance Platform features include:



A newly redesigned user interface and streamlined campaign workflow.

Flexible, role-based campaign management and reporting at the company, agency and brand level, so clients can view all campaigns run through a specific agency or across multiple agencies for the same brand.

Brand safety features that help ensure FTC disclosure on blog posts and instantly flags social posts that aren’t compliant so they can be addressed.

AI-driven sentiment analysis that lets brands know how their message is being received in market.

Live stream of content being shared for the program across blogs, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, Google+, and YouTube, as well as the number of engagements.

Linqia Performance Platform is now available for select clients and will be generally available in August 2017.

