Dickinson Insurance & Financial Services has announced the latest beneficiary of their vibrant community involvement program serving the families and businesses of greater Little Rock. The new campaign partners with Arkansas Dream Center’s Food for Good Summer Program to combat childhood hunger in Arkansas. Donations may now be made at https://www.crowdrise.com/say-goodbye-to-child-hunger-this-summer.

The state of Arkansas ranks as one of the hardest places for children to live because of food insecurity, with 1 in 5 kids not sure where they will get their next meal. During the school year, schools provide what for many is their only good, nutritious meal of the day. But in the summer, these programs go away and kids are left hungry. Every weekday through August 12th, at 66 Food for Good sites throughout the state, meals are being served at no charge to children through age 18. In fact, Food for Good has a goal of feeding a whopping 150,000 meals to children this year.

“Can we donate $10 in your name to ensure that no child feels hunger this summer?” asks Jason Dickinson, owner of Dickinson Insurance & Financial Services. “Food for Good is providing meals to 1,200 kids all summer long. We hope the entire community rallies behind this remarkable effort and joins in our campaign to Say Goodbye to Childhood Hunger!”

All readers who would like to join Dickinson Insurance in providing nutritious meals for children need not even reach into their own pockets to do so. The agency itself has pledged to donate $10 to Food for Good for each and every referral they receive for an insurance quote, with no purchase necessary. To recommend friends and family for a no-obligation quotation, simply visit http://www.dickinsoninsuranceagency.com/Say-Goodbye-to-Child-Hunger-This-Summer_28_community_cause.

Meanwhile, the Dickinson Insurance team is enthusiastically promoting the initiative through a dynamic social media and email outreach campaign, as well as featuring the cause in their print and electronic magazine, Our Hometown. Helping customers and friends to ‘live well and thrive’, the publication is delivered to thousands of households in Little Rock and surrounding communities every month. Current and past issues may be enjoyed by visiting http://www.dickinsoninsuranceagency.com/Our-Hometown-Magazine_39.

The agency has made an ongoing commitment to positively impact the communities they serve by seeking out and supporting local worthy causes every two to three months as part of the nationally celebrated ‘Agents of Change’ movement. Readers are encouraged to submit ideas for future initiatives at http://www.dickinsoninsuranceagency.com/Submit-A-Community-Cause_54. Those wishing to stay involved are encouraged to bookmark http://www.dickinsoninsuranceagency.com/community-cause and are invited to share the page with others who have an interest in helping the community.

About Dickinson Insurance & Financial Services

Dickinson Insurance & Financial Services is an award-winning insurance and financial services provider. Serving families and businesses with integrity from four offices in the Little Rock area, their mission is simple: provide the finest insurance and financial services in the industry, while delivering consistently superior service. Jason Dickinson and his team of caring professionals believe in protecting all the things which are most important to clients (their families, homes, businesses, cars and more), as well as preparing strategies enabling long-term financial success. Their dedicated experts in Little Rock, Bentonville, Bryant and Conway may be reached by calling 1-800-667-3268. To learn more about the agency, please visit http://www.dickinsoninsuranceagency.com/