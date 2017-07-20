Rachelle’s story of sacrifice has truly moved us. We learned that she quit her steady job to become a special education teacher, and devote her life to helping people with special needs gain independence and lead happy lives. That's inspiring.

Cheryl Bowker Insurance, a full-service provider serving the families and businesses of greater Detroit, has announced the latest beneficiary of their robust community involvement program. The new campaign fundraises in support of Living & Learning Enrichment Programs, which addresses the employment deficit faced by adults with Autism Spectrum Disorder. Donations to this exceptional organization may now be made at https://www.crowdrise.com/helping-adults-with-autism-gain-independence.

Living & Learning was born out of a mother’s simple desire to help her son and others like him. Rachelle Vartanian pursued the education necessary to help children on the autism spectrum and eventually left her job with the school system to open Living & Learning Enrichment Programs. Believing that the workplace becomes less embracing of people with special needs as they age, Rachelle’s center offers programs to teach teens and adults the social and job skills which lead to independence. The center’s on-the-job training addresses interviewing, greeting others, appropriate job behavior, problem-solving and essential social skills for dealing with co-workers and customers.

“Rachelle’s story of sacrifice has truly moved us,” said Cheryl Bowker, owner of Bowker Insurance Group. “We learned that she quit her steady job to become a special education teacher, and devote her life to helping people with special needs gain independence and lead happy lives. That’s inspiring.”

The agency is so passionate about this community cause that they have set a goal of $1000 and have pledged to donate $10 to Living & Learning for each and every referral they receive for an insurance quote for the duration of the campaign. Readers wishing to pitch in and help local teens and adults learn necessary skills are encouraged to recommend friends and family to receive friendly, no-obligation quotations at http://bowkerinsurancegroup.com/Helping-Adults-With-Autism-Gain-Independence_35_community_cause.

In the meantime, the caring team at Bowker Insurance Group has mobilized to vigorously promote the initiative through a variety of channels, including shining a spotlight on Living & Learning in this month’s issue of their community magazine. Our Hometown is a dynamic print and digital publication helping customers and friends to ‘live well and thrive’ which is delivered to thousands of households in the greater Detroit area every month. Current and past issues may be enjoyed at http://bowkerinsurancegroup.com/Our-Hometown-Magazine_41.

The company’s innovative Community Program selects a new local organization, family or individual every two months to receive their support. To stay in the loop on what’s happening in the community by keeping tabs on past and future causes, readers are encouraged to visit and bookmark http://bowkerinsurancegroup.com/community-cause. To submit ideas for future campaigns, readers may visit http://bowkerinsurancegroup.com/Add-Community-Cause_47.

About Bowker Insurance Group

Thirty years strong, Bowker Insurance Group serves the families and businesses of western Detroit from offices in Livonia, Canton and Plymouth. The agency operates with one simple mission: to provide the finest insurance and financial products in the industry, while rendering consistently superior service to the community. Cheryl Bowker and her team of caring professionals believe in protecting all the things which are most important to clients (their families, homes, businesses, cars and more), and in helping to prepare long-term strategies to enable financial success. The dedicated experts at Bowker Insurance Group may be reached at 734-525-9610 (Livonia) 734-738-0300 (Canton) and 734-456-6066 (Plymouth). More information on the agency may be found at http://bowkerinsurancegroup.com/.