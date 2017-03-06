We’re so excited to be supporting Seedlings Braille Books For Children. Their Bowling for Braille Books is a fun and worthy event which enables them to continue the vital work they do to help visually impaired kids right here at home.

Bowker Insurance Group launches the latest campaign in their celebrated ‘Agents of Change’ movement benefitting the people of greater Detroit by partnering with nonprofit Seedlings Braille Books For Children. At this time, less than 20% of the 50,000 blind children in the U.S. are proficient in braille and Seedlings has a mission to change that by providing access to low-cost, engaging books for local kids of all ages. Donations to this worthy cause may now be made here.

Over its 30-year history, Seedlings has opened up new worlds for thousands of children by offering braille books at each level of development, from toddler board books to classic and popular literature for older kids. Developing a love of reading at an early age is possible with exposure to the tactile page, and exposure to high-quality literature throughout childhood increases the likelihood of kids developing into proficient braille readers. Fundraising is an essential part of providing free and low-cost books, and Seedlings is hosting its 30th Annual Bowling for Braille Books event on Saturday, March 11th at Merri-Bowl in Livonia.

“We’re so excited to be supporting Seedlings Braille Books For Children,” said Cheryl Bowker, owner of Bowker Insurance. “Their Bowling for Braille Books is a fun and worthy event which enables them to continue the vital work they do to help visually impaired kids right here at home. It’s important to help grassroots organizations.”

The caring Bowker team is busy mobilizing support for Seedlings through a vibrant social media and email awareness campaign. They have also featured the initiative in their monthly magazine, which is delivered to thousands of households in and around the greater Detroit area every month. Helping customers and friends to ‘live well and thrive’, current and archived issues of Our Hometown may be enjoyed at http://bowkerinsurancegroup.com/Our-Hometown-Magazine_41.

Passionately committed to strengthening the communities it serves, the agency itself has pledged to donate $10 to Seedlings Braille Books For Children for each and every referral they receive for an insurance quote for the duration of the campaign. Readers who would like to have a donation made on their behalf may recommend friends and family members for a no-obligation quotation here.

Bowker Insurance Group has pledged to support a new Community Cause every two months and encourages people to suggest ideas for future campaigns by visiting http://bowkerinsurancegroup.com/Add-Community-Cause_47. To keep tabs on what’s happening in the community, readers may bookmark http://bowkerinsurancegroup.com/community-cause.

About Bowker Insurance Group

Bowker Insurance Group has been serving the families and businesses of western Detroit from offices in Livonia, Canton and Plymouth for over 30 years. The agency operates with one simple mission: to provide the finest insurance and financial products in the industry, while rendering consistently superior service to the community. Cheryl Bowker and her team of caring professionals believe in protecting all the things which are most important to clients (their families, homes, businesses, cars and more), and in helping to prepare long-term strategies to enable financial success. The agency has made an ongoing commitment to positively impact the communities it serves by vigorously seeking out and supporting local worthy causes. The dedicated experts at Bowker Insurance Group may be reached at 734-525-9610 (Livonia) 734-738-0300 (Canton) and 734-456-6066 (Plymouth). More information on the agency may be found at http://bowkerinsurancegroup.com/.