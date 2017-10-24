We are honored to be supporting an outstanding organization dedicated to changing the lives of victims of domestic violence. Together, we can ensure that women in Livonia stuck in the cycle of abuse have a brighter future ahead of them!

Bowker Insurance Group embraces Domestic Violence Awareness Month by initiating a collaboration with The Angel House of Livonia, a nonprofit organization dedicated to serving women who are victims of domestic violence. Through education, training and the removal from unsafe living situations, The Angel House teaches women to embrace a better way of life than that of abuse and poverty. Donations to this laudable cause are being accepted at https://www.crowdrise.com/a-safe-haven-for-victims-of-domestic-violence1.

The Angel House offers free relocation services to local victims of domestic violence and sexual assault, currently working with 12 states in an effort to remove survivors and their children far from their abusers and help them embark on safe and stable new lives. Additionally, The Angle House offers programs designed to raise awareness of violence and educate victims and survivors. Daily classes help the abused to get their lives back on track and raise self-esteem, while monthly workshops offer speakers on such topics as signs of, and how to free yourself from abuse, as well as free self-defense classes. Relocation is expensive, and The Angel House relies on daily donations to purchase bus, train and plane tickets to freedom and safety, as well as pre-funded debit cards given to help survivors begin anew.

“We are honored to be supporting an outstanding organization dedicated to changing the lives of victims of domestic violence,” said Cheryl Bowker, owner of Bowker Insurance Group. “Together, we can ensure that women in Livonia stuck in the cycle of abuse have a brighter future ahead of them!”

The agency has featured the cause for The Angel House in their monthly print and electronic magazine, Our Hometown. Helping customers and friends to ‘live well and thrive’, the publication is delivered to thousands of households in and around Livonia. Interested readers may catch up on issues by visiting http://bowkerinsurancegroup.com/magazines/. The caring team at Bowker Insurance has also executed a dynamic social media and email outreach campaign to help spread the word throughout the compassionate local community.

As further evidence of their community activism, the agency has made a promise to donate $10 to The Angel House for each and every referral they receive for an insurance quote, with no purchase necessary. Those who would like to join forces with the agency to show support for local women in need may recommend family and friends for easy, no-obligation quotations by visiting http://bowkerinsurancegroup.com/causes/safe-haven-victims-domestic-violence/.

Bowker Insurance Group has made an ongoing commitment to positively impact the communities they serve by seeking out and supporting new local causes every two to three months. Friends are invited to submit information on worthy groups, families or individuals to be considered for future initiatives at http://bowkerinsurancegroup.com/submit-causes/. Folks wishing to stay involved with the ‘Agents of Change’ Community Program may bookmark http://bowkerinsurancegroup.com/community/.

About Bowker Insurance Group

Bowker Insurance Group serves the families and businesses of western Detroit from offices in Livonia, Canton and Plymouth. For thirty years, the agency has operated with one simple mission: to provide the finest insurance and financial products in the industry, while rendering consistently superior service. Cheryl Bowker and her team of caring professionals believe in protecting all the things which are most important to clients (their families, homes, businesses, cars and more), and in helping to prepare long-term strategies to enable financial success. They have also made a commitment to seek out opportunities to make a positive impact in the community. The dedicated experts at Bowker Insurance Group may be reached at 734-525-9610 (Livonia) 734-738-0300 (Canton) and 734-456-6066 (Plymouth). More information on the agency may be found at http://bowkerinsurancegroup.com/.