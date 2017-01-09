LLC Formation Service Achieves Top Rating from TopConsumerReviews.com

For all of these reasons, we give LegalZoom our highest rating among providers of LLC Formation services in 2017.

TopConsumerReviews.com recently gave a best-in-class 5 star rating to LegalZoom, a leader among online services for LLC Formation.

With all of the changes happening in today’s economy, many individuals are creating their own businesses rather than working for someone else. When creating a business, one of the most important decisions to make is how to organize the company. Many people choose to register their business as an LLC. This process can be complicated for those who are unfamiliar with the legal requirements, so finding a service to help with LLC formation is a must. Fortunately, there are a number of reputable online companies that can help new business owners create their LLC, ensuring that all of the legal requirements are met and all of the documentation is handled effectively.

“LegalZoom is a top choice for virtually every kind of legal documentation, and their options for forming an LLC are affordable and trustworthy,” explained Brian Dolezal of TopConsumerReviews.com, LLC. “With three main options to choose from, business owners can find the right package to meet their needs. Best of all, LegalZoom backs all of their LLC Formation services with a 100% satisfaction guarantee, including a personal review of every document prior to submission. For all of these reasons, we give LegalZoom our highest rating among providers of LLC Formation services in 2016.”

About Legal Zoom

Co–founded in 2001 by attorney Robert Shapiro, LegalZoom offers a cost-effective, convenient way to address most common legal needs. LegalZoom provides a wide range of documents such as Patents, Trademarks, Powers of Attorney, Living Wills and traditional Wills, Incorporation, Living Trusts, LLC Formation, Small Claims, Divorce, and many more. However, customers should be aware that LegalZoom does not provide legal advice or counsel, as it is not an actual law firm.

