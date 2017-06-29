LogicBay Corporation Obtains SOC 2 Type 1 Certification

We are proud to offer our clients a trusted PRM solution, and receiving our SOC 2 certification enhances the integrity of the service that we provide.

Reaffirming their commitment to customer security and data protection, LogicBay Corporation, a leading Partner Relationship Management (PRM) software provider, announced that they successfully completed the Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 1 audit. The completion of this audit confirms that LogicBay has successfully met security standards and possesses sufficient safeguards and strategies that acceptably protect client data in their cloud infrastructure. High availability, full redundancy and security is at the heart of LogicBay’s SaaS strategy.

“We are proud to offer our clients a trusted PRM solution, and receiving our SOC 2 certification enhances the integrity of the service that we provide. It’s extremely important to us to provide assurance to our existing and future customers that the SOC 2 Trust Principles around policies, communications, procedures, and monitoring are adhered to,” said John Panaccione, CEO of LogicBay.

The LogicBay SOC 2 Type 1 audit and certification process was conducted by Kirkpatrick Price, an independent certified public accounting firm, in accordance with the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) standard and AICPA Trust Services Principles (TSPs) and Criteria (TSP 100), with an emphasis on the Security and Availability TSPs. The AICPA SOC 2 and Trust Services Principles and Criteria apply to every provider storing customer data in the cloud, and provide guidance when offering assurance for outsourced systems. The Trust Services Principles and Criteria cover five areas of the service provider’s system including information technology outsourcing, confidence in the outsourced services provided related to security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality and privacy.

As stated by AICPA, Trust Services are defined as a set of professional assurance and advisory services based on a common framework (that is, a core set of principles and criteria) to address the risks and opportunities of IT. Trust Services helps protect the public interest and builds confidence among customers of e-commerce businesses that online businesses are addressing key concerns of their customers.

Achieving the SOC 2 certification assures customers that LogicBay will manage their data securely. "SOC 2 is based upon Trust Principles and LogicBay's customers can trust LogicBay's cloud solution to be secure and available," said LogicBay COO Mike Shaughnessy. "This certification represents another step forward in LogicBay's maturation and our commitment to continuous improvement."

About LogicBay Corporation: LogicBay provides technology-enabled Partner Relationship Management (PRM) solutions that enable organizations to support, develop and manage their sales channel. LogicBay PRM technology supports the entire sales channel life cycle from recruiting and onboarding sales partners to supporting a global network of partners in multiple languages. For additional information, visit here.

To learn more about AICPA and SOC 2, visit here.