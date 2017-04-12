Logicdrop "We will now have the ability to further customize solutions that manage tens of millions of episodes of care without having to write a single line of code and, importantly, without sacrificing performance.”

Logicdrop, a Detroit-area software company specializing in the development of cloud-based business knowledge software, announced today that ArborMetrix, which delivers healthcare technology solutions focused on provider performance, has selected Logicdrop Studio to support their business intelligence and decision automation needs. Logicdrop Studio will enable ArborMetrix to significantly reduce the time required to launch new features and innovations for their growing healthcare user base.

With Logicdrop Studio, ArborMetrix will be able to:



Increase operational efficiency and agility

Streamline the deployment lifecycle of business knowledge to greatly reduce turnaround time

Empower business users to make changes to rules and processes (logic), without the need for writing any code

Utilize an intuitive system to implement and manage complicated use cases for unique clients

ArborMetrix provides industry leading quality healthcare technology solutions through scientifically rigorous analytics that improve the quality and cost of healthcare delivery. With Logicdrop Studio, ArborMetrix will be able to build and deploy high performance solutions with greater accuracy and a faster turnaround time while expanding customer offerings.

“Logicdrop was the obvious partner for us as we looked for novel ways to manage the incredible complexity and scale of healthcare data, analytics, and reporting,” said Kurt Skifstad, PhD, CEO of ArborMetrix. “We will now have the ability to further customize solutions that manage tens of millions of episodes of care without having to write a single line of code and, importantly, without sacrificing performance.”

Logicdrop’s approach to business rule authoring and deployment will seamlessly blend with ArborMetrix’s client integration and customization engines. The ArborMetrix Platform will now be that much more configurable and client friendly, allowing users to easily take advantage of their powerful clinical analytics platform and incorporate even more customized surveys and reports.

About Logicdrop:

Using their innovative intelligence platform, Logicdrop Studio, Logicdrop helps business minds bring their data to life by transforming logic and rules into actionable results. Logicdrop has built its reputation by building innovative applications, offering first-class technology services and providing national high-touch consulting to Fortune 1000 clients.

About Logicdrop Studio:

Logicdrop Studio is a complete intelligence platform and open API for developing and deploying business intelligence, decision automation and data analytics solutions, both on-premise and in the cloud. Built with today’s savvy business user in mind, the platform empowers companies to centrally manage and run automated processes they create by pairing a natural business language alongside their own data and expertise. The modular platform provides a wide variety of pluggable dashboards, designers, document generators and third-party integrations that can help enterprises turn their data into actionable results.

About ArborMetrix:

ArborMetrix delivers healthcare technology solutions focused on provider performance. Since its founding in 2011, ArborMetrix has provided solutions for hospitals and health systems, medical specialty societies, and hospital associations to help providers improve clinically and financially, as care delivery and payment models evolve. The ArborMetrix platform powers quality and cost analytics tailored to find actionable information that drives improvement and helps providers succeed with quality improvement initiatives, quality reporting under the Merit-based Incentive Payment System (MIPS), and episode payment bundles. Learn more at ArborMetrix.com.

