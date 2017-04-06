Login VSI Announces Login PI 1.6 with New Secure API

Login VSI “Our vision for Login PI is to provide enterprises with predictive digital user experience analytics that prevent performance problems before real users encounter them, and Login PI 1.6 is a big step toward that goal.”

Login VSI, the industry leader in digital workplace performance management solutions for virtualized desktops, today announced the immediate availability of Login PI 1.6. This new release of the Login PI software includes new dashboard and scheduling features, and a new secure Application Programming Interface (API). The Login PI Secure API makes it easier for IT and I&O departments to integrate Login PI virtual user data into other third-party tools, such as Splunk and SCOM, where it can be tracked and analyzed—ultimately providing both IT and I&O teams with predictive digital user experience analytics.

Login PI is an advanced performance measuring system that employs virtual users to simulate your end-users’ actual digital experience. Login PI’s virtual users perform the same actual work tasks that real users would, but in a consistent, measurable fashion. Login PI records how long it takes each virtual user to complete each task step, and any delays or outages trigger alerts that enable administrators to correct the issue, often before end-users even notice.

The new Login PI Secure API enables customers to integrate Login PI virtual user data into other popular tools. For example, Login PI data could be fed to a Splunk Predictive Analytics dashboard where it could drive insight into future VDI capacity planning needs. Or, Login PI alerts could automatically generate helpdesk trouble tickets before end-users even notice there’s a problem.

“Traditional application performance management tools are reactive, generating important metrics but without taking end-user digital experience into consideration,” said Eric-Jan van Leeuwen, CEO, Login VSI. “Our vision for Login PI is to provide enterprises with predictive digital user experience analytics that prevent performance problems before real users encounter them, and Login PI 1.6 is a big step toward that goal.”

Other new features in Login PI 1.6 include UI improvements to the Login PI dashboard, a streamlined configuration process, and more intuitive scheduling options for Login PI tests.

Login PI 1.6 is available for immediate download. For more information, visit the Login VSI blog at: https://www.loginvsi.com/blog

Visit the Login VSI Support site for detailed Release Notes regarding the new features in Login PI 1.6: https://www.loginvsi.com/documentation/index.php?title=Login_PI_Release_Notes

About Login VSI, Inc.

Login VSI provides predictive and advanced insights for virtualized desktop and server based computing environments. Our software ensures Enterprises can provide their employees with the optimum end-user experience. By utilizing virtual users that mimic real-world users performing real-world tasks— predictive analysis will increase productivity while minimizing downtime and other costly business disruptions. With minimal configuration, Login VSI products work in VMware Horizon®, Citrix XenDesktop and XenApp, Microsoft Remote Desktop Services (Terminal Services) and any other Windows-based virtual desktop solution. Visit http://www.loginvsi.com for more information.