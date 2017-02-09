TieTechnology TieTechnology integrates with RTI, DOVE, MERCURY, MAS and FLORAL PRODIGY.

TieTechnology, the top floral recommended VoIP phone company, now offers some great communications options for businesses of all sizes, including Lone Star Bloom. In today’s technologically advanced environment, there’s no need to stay tethered to outdated systems. Voice over Internet protocol, or, VoIP, is fast becoming the go-to state of the art solutions for many businesses. It provides more features, and, at a substantially lower price. What’s more, VoIP offers these wonderful features:

High Quality Voice Connections

With TieTechnology, a leading flower shop phone service provider, many small businesses enjoy high quality voice connections. The reason for its superiority is due to better technology. Instead of using outdated technology introduced in the late nineteenth century, VoIP sends tiny data packets at very high speeds, reducing latency. This means long distance and international call rates are significantly lower. Traditional phone systems rely on PBX equipment, or, private branch exchange. This depends on arcane infrastructure and bulky equipment.

Integrate Easily with Existing Software and Equipment

With VoIP, there’s very little to do, and, no extras to purchase. That’s because we integrate with floral systems like RTI, Dove, Mercury, MAS and Floral Prodigy. So, companies can simply plugin and start using VoIP right away. This greatly reduces downtime when switching from traditional phone service.

Manage All Business Communications from One Interface

VoIP gives companies the power to access and manage many forms of communications from one single interface. Find and use email, voicemail, texts, instant messages, fax, and chat sessions without having to hunt. Moreover, communications management can be done with more than one device.

Improve Collaboration

In any business, it’s imperative to stay in-touch with employees and vendors. VoIP allows companies to use desktop computers, tablets, and smartphones. This means no matter where an employee might be; he or she is just a phone call away.

Better Customer Experiences

Customers are the very lifeblood of any business. So, it’s vital to train employees to represent companies in the best way. With VoIP, businesses have many tools at their disposal, including helpful employee training features, such as call monitoring, call recording, and call interrupting. This improves customer service, resulting in higher retention rates.

Setup Quickly and Manage with No Complications

Unlike traditional PBX systems, which require technicians to setup and configure, VoIP requires no special skills. Feature management is also a cinch. Scale up or down as needed, create or delete extensions, and, manage features from one location. When necessary, friendly and helpful customer support is easy to reach.

About TieTechnology LLC

TieTechnology specializes in small business service based solutions for businesses. Services provided by TieTechnology LLC, include: unified communications, merchant credit card processing, merchant cash advances and online marketing strategies. The advantages of doing business with TieTechnology is their commitment to customer service excellence and their offering of one stop solutions to all business to business service product needs for the customers’ convenience.

About TieTechnology VoIP Business Phone Services

VoIP Business Phone Services is the unified communications division of TieTechnology, LLC. that provides the highest quality telecommunications and engineering consulting services within the telecommunications industry at competitive rates. Businesses need high speed internet and reliable phone connections to stay ahead of their competitors and fulfill all client expectations. Companies that operate internationally need robust phone and internet systems like business voip business satellite, p2p (point to point), VPN (virtual private network) and much more. The mission of TieTechnology VoIP Business Phone Services’ is to provide affordable and high quality services for business users who want reliable business fixed wireless, business ethernet, and business phone services.

About Lone Star Bloom

The Lone Star Bloom approach begins with logic and endures with efficiency. Lone Star Bloom recognizes that managing floral operations from a financial perspective creates the foundation they continue to build today. With over 12 locations, Teleflora's largest flower shops, are taking advantage of TieTechnology's low cost VoIP communications tools.

