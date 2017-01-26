LotVantage, a digital marketing company for dealerships, has been selected as a strategic social media partner by Centurion & Supreme Boats.

LotVantage, a digital marketing company for dealerships, has been selected as a strategic social media partner by Centurion & Supreme Boats. Dealerships who carry those product lines can now easily manage their social media presence Handsfree. Centurion & Supreme Boats will strategically manage brand awareness via the dealerships who carry their inventory. Dealers will take advantage of, manufacturer provided custom content, as well as the LotVantage content library of top online magazines and viral content in the water sports industry.

“Centurion and Supreme Boats is excited to partner with LotVantage to provide us with a consistent Facebook presence and to increase the reach of our messaging. We know that customers are using social media to conduct pre-purchase research and this new partnership will keep our dealers’ customers engaged, informed and entertained. Engaging content will lead to brand awareness and increased sales.” Amy Mauzy, VP Marketing & Sales, Centurion & Supreme Boats

“I am thrilled that Centurion and Supreme Boats has chosen LotVantage as their social media partner. As a company, we have focused on finding ways to help dealerships keep their social media marketing consistent and engaging. We also help Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) increase their brand awareness through their retailers’ Facebook pages. Engaging and consistent content is what consumers are hungry for and we’re able to help brands deliver that to build their customer base and drive new sales opportunities.” Matt Brown, CEO LotVantage

About LotVantage

LotVantage is the leading provider of digital marketing solutions for Automotive, Marine, Powersports, RV, Trailer and Outdoor Power Equipment dealerships. LotVantage’s focus on sites that consumers frequently visit, but are labor intensive to manage strategically provides dealerships with a consistent local, national and social presence.

For more information about LotVantage, please contact LotVantage Marketing Manager, Adam Goldberg at 813-600-5474 or agoldberg@lotvantage.com.

About Supreme Boats

There is a growing movement of people embracing the Supreme life with the only affordable premium towboat on the market. With performance, style, simplicity and strength built to maximize fun on the water, Supreme Boats are the fastest growing surf and wake boat brand with industry-leading market share growth. Spend more time on the water doing what you love. It’s more fun to have fun. http://supremetowboats.com

World-class towboats that reign Supreme. Supreme boats are World Class performance, style, simplicity and strength built to help water sports fanatics reign supreme on the water at an extreme value. To learn how you can wake, surf and reign Supreme visit supremetowboats.com.

About Centurion Boats

Innovation has always been the hallmark of Centurion boats. Now, thanks to new product, leadership and Correct Craft company culture, innovation is running deeper than ever, into a re-imagination of the Centurion brand. Water sports enthusiasts are embracing Centurion boats for the world’s best waves, wakes and ride, as well as ambitious design and inspired craftsmanship. Time to re-imagine your ride, in a Centurion. http://centurionboats.com