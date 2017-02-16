WipeRecord Enters Louisiana to Help With Criminal Expungements

Thankfully, Louisiana has new laws when it comes to expunging a criminal record, typically allowing an individual to legally state that they have not been convicted of the expunged criminal offense.

On February 16th, 2017, WipeRecord proudly entered the state of Louisiana to provide legal services to its residents by assisting with criminal record expungements and firearm rights restoration. WipeRecord is a division of Eastman Meyler, PC.

“Having a criminal record certainly makes things difficult and can put restraints on many aspects of life that others take for granted,” said Sam Eastman, partner at Eastman Meyler, PC. “A criminal record can prevent you from getting the job you deserve or the housing you want, obtaining professional licenses, qualifying for government services and programs, and attaining many other life-changing opportunities that would otherwise be available. Thankfully, Louisiana has new laws when it comes to expunging a criminal record, typically allowing an individual to legally state that they have not been convicted of the expunged criminal offense.”

Louisiana has very favorable laws for expunging criminal records compared to other states. Most arrest records of dismissed cases, as well as many convictions, can qualify for a Louisiana expungement so long as certain legal requirements are met. Additionally, if one successfully completes a diversion program, that record can typically be expunged. Certain lower-level drug offenses may qualify for expungement depending on the circumstances, but they can only be petitioned once every fifteen (15) years.

Nearly one third of Americans have some sort of criminal event on their record. Unfortunately, this ugly statistic means that much of the country’s population is kept from reaching their full potential due to past mistakes that remain with them even though all legal dues to society were paid. Without the assistance of a licensed attorney, the process of expunging or sealing a criminal record can be complex and costly, making it difficult to gain access to such relief for those whom the laws are intended to help. Over the last several years, WipeRecord's growing team of dedicated attorneys and staff have helped provide such relief to countless people across the country by increasing awareness to services, reducing the costs, and making the process simpler and more accessible to the public.

WipeRecord has made the process of checking Louisiana expungement eligibility very easy by providing a no cost, confidential online expungement Eligibility Test. WipeRecord also has Licensed Attorneys and Criminal Records Analysts who can be reached by calling (844) 947-3732 and who are happy to provide a no cost, confidential consultation.

Eastman Meyler, PC has an A Rating from the Better Business Bureau, as well as attorneys who are rated as Super Lawyers and Superb Attorneys by attorney rating services such as Thompson Reuters and Avvo. Eastman Meyler, PC typically provides a low-price guarantee for all client services and works tirelessly to put criminal records in the past.